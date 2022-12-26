L.A. Chargers0103720
Indianapolis03003

Second Quarter

LAC_Ekeler 1 run (Dicker kick), 8:41.

Ind_FG McLaughlin 46, 4:21.

LAC_FG Dicker 24, :00.

Third Quarter

LAC_FG Dicker 21, 6:01.

Fourth Quarter

LAC_Ekeler 1 run (Dicker kick), 8:20.

A_65,576.

LACInd
First downs1710
Total Net Yards314173
Rushes-yards32-10114-69
Passing213104
Punt Returns3-250-0
Kickoff Returns0-03-84
Interceptions Ret.3-411-5
Comp-Att-Int24-31-117-29-3
Sacked-Yards Lost4-227-39
Punts4-38.253-48.667
Fumbles-Lost2-10-0
Penalties-Yards6-602-11
Time of Possession33:5426:06

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_L.A. Chargers, Ekeler 18-67, Kelley 9-33, Herbert 5-1. Indianapolis, Moss 12-65, Wilkins 1-4, Foles 1-0.

PASSING_L.A. Chargers, Herbert 24-31-1-235. Indianapolis, Foles 17-29-3-143.

RECEIVING_L.A. Chargers, Allen 11-104, Williams 4-76, Ekeler 4-12, Palmer 2-16, McKitty 1-10, Kelley 1-9, Parham 1-8. Indianapolis, Pittman 4-39, Woods 3-43, Pierce 3-26, Jackson 3-9, Campbell 2-19, Moss 1-5, Alie-Cox 1-2.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

