|L.A. Chargers
|0
|10
|3
|7
|—
|20
|Indianapolis
|0
|3
|0
|0
|—
|3
Second Quarter
LAC_Ekeler 1 run (Dicker kick), 8:41.
Ind_FG McLaughlin 46, 4:21.
LAC_FG Dicker 24, :00.
Third Quarter
LAC_FG Dicker 21, 6:01.
Fourth Quarter
LAC_Ekeler 1 run (Dicker kick), 8:20.
A_65,576.
|LAC
|Ind
|First downs
|17
|10
|Total Net Yards
|314
|173
|Rushes-yards
|32-101
|14-69
|Passing
|213
|104
|Punt Returns
|3-25
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|3-84
|Interceptions Ret.
|3-41
|1-5
|Comp-Att-Int
|24-31-1
|17-29-3
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|4-22
|7-39
|Punts
|4-38.25
|3-48.667
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|6-60
|2-11
|Time of Possession
|33:54
|26:06
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_L.A. Chargers, Ekeler 18-67, Kelley 9-33, Herbert 5-1. Indianapolis, Moss 12-65, Wilkins 1-4, Foles 1-0.
PASSING_L.A. Chargers, Herbert 24-31-1-235. Indianapolis, Foles 17-29-3-143.
RECEIVING_L.A. Chargers, Allen 11-104, Williams 4-76, Ekeler 4-12, Palmer 2-16, McKitty 1-10, Kelley 1-9, Parham 1-8. Indianapolis, Pittman 4-39, Woods 3-43, Pierce 3-26, Jackson 3-9, Campbell 2-19, Moss 1-5, Alie-Cox 1-2.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
