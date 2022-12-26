L.A. Chargers0103720
Indianapolis03003

Second Quarter

LAC_Ekeler 1 run (Dicker kick), 8:41. Drive: 13 plays, 70 yards, 7:26. Key Plays: Herbert 15 pass to Allen; Herbert 8 pass to Palmer on 3rd-and-7; Herbert 16 pass to M.Williams on 3rd-and-13; Herbert 18 pass to M.Williams; Herbert 2 run on 3rd-and-1. L.A. Chargers 7, Indianapolis 0.

Ind_FG McLaughlin 46, 4:21. Drive: 9 plays, 60 yards, 4:20. Key Plays: Flowers kick return to Indianapolis 13; Foles 15 pass to Pierce. L.A. Chargers 7, Indianapolis 3.

LAC_FG Dicker 24, :00. Drive: 14 plays, 69 yards, 4:21. Key Plays: Herbert 13 pass to Allen on 3rd-and-5; Herbert 25 pass to Allen on 3rd-and-1; Ekeler 6 run on 3rd-and-2; Herbert 4 pass to Ekeler on 3rd-and-10. L.A. Chargers 10, Indianapolis 3.

Third Quarter

LAC_FG Dicker 21, 6:01. Drive: 8 plays, 23 yards, 4:02. Key Plays: Samuel 11 interception return to Indianapolis 26; Herbert 9 pass to Kelley on 3rd-and-10; Herbert 7 pass to Allen on 4th-and-1. L.A. Chargers 13, Indianapolis 3.

Fourth Quarter

LAC_Ekeler 1 run (Dicker kick), 8:20. Drive: 12 plays, 88 yards, 6:33. Key Plays: Kelley 11 run; Herbert 26 pass to M.Williams on 3rd-and-5; Herbert 16 pass to M.Williams; Ekeler 1 run on 3rd-and-1; Ekeler 16 run. L.A. Chargers 20, Indianapolis 3.

A_65,576.

LACInd
FIRST DOWNS1710
Rushing72
Passing106
Penalty02
THIRD DOWN EFF8-180-10
FOURTH DOWN EFF1-11-4
TOTAL NET YARDS314173
Total Plays6750
Avg Gain4.73.5
NET YARDS RUSHING10169
Rushes3214
Avg per rush3.1564.929
NET YARDS PASSING213104
Sacked-Yds lost4-227-39
Gross-Yds passing235143
Completed-Att.24-3117-29
Had Intercepted13
Yards-Pass Play6.0862.889
KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB4-4-12-2-2
PUNTS-Avg.4-38.253-48.667
Punts blocked00
FGs-PATs blocked0-00-0
TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE6689
Punt Returns3-250-0
Kickoff Returns0-03-84
Interceptions3-411-5
PENALTIES-Yds6-602-11
FUMBLES-Lost2-10-0
TIME OF POSSESSION33:5426:06

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_L.A. Chargers, Ekeler 18-67, Kelley 9-33, Herbert 5-1. Indianapolis, Moss 12-65, Wilkins 1-4, Foles 1-0.

PASSING_L.A. Chargers, Herbert 24-31-1-235. Indianapolis, Foles 17-29-3-143.

RECEIVING_L.A. Chargers, Allen 11-104, Williams 4-76, Ekeler 4-12, Palmer 2-16, McKitty 1-10, Kelley 1-9, Parham 1-8. Indianapolis, Pittman 4-39, Woods 3-43, Pierce 3-26, Jackson 3-9, Campbell 2-19, Moss 1-5, Alie-Cox 1-2.

PUNT RETURNS_L.A. Chargers, Carter 3-25. Indianapolis, None.

KICKOFF RETURNS_L.A. Chargers, None. Indianapolis, Flowers 3-84.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_L.A. Chargers, Davis 5-2-0, Fox 5-1-2, Murray 5-1-1, Tranquill 4-7-1, Callahan 2-3-0, Gilman 2-3-0, Van Noy 2-0-1, James 1-2-0, Mack 1-1-1, Joseph-Day 1-1-0, Rumph 1-0-1, Allen 1-0-0, Samuel 1-0-0, Adderley 0-1-0, Tuszka 0-1-0. Indianapolis, Okereke 7-2-0, Franklin 5-4-1, Blackmon 5-4-0, Thomas 5-1-0, McLeod 3-6-0, Speed 3-2-0, Gilmore 3-1-0, Facyson 3-0-0, Buckner 2-3-1.5, Odeyingbo 2-1-1.5, Ngakoue 2-0-0, Paye 1-2-0, Pittman 1-0-0, Woods 1-0-0, Stewart 0-5-0, Flowers 0-1-0, Rodgers 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_L.A. Chargers, Davis 1-30, Samuel 1-11, James 1-0. Indianapolis, Thomas 1-5.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

OFFICIALS_Referee Clay Martin, Ump Fred Bryan, HL Jerod Phillips, LJ Maia Chaka, FJ James Coleman, SJ Dave Hawkshaw, BJ Greg Wilson, Replay Brian Matoren.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

