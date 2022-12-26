|L.A. Chargers
|0
|10
|3
|7
|—
|20
|Indianapolis
|0
|3
|0
|0
|—
|3
Second Quarter
LAC_Ekeler 1 run (Dicker kick), 8:41. Drive: 13 plays, 70 yards, 7:26. Key Plays: Herbert 15 pass to Allen; Herbert 8 pass to Palmer on 3rd-and-7; Herbert 16 pass to M.Williams on 3rd-and-13; Herbert 18 pass to M.Williams; Herbert 2 run on 3rd-and-1. L.A. Chargers 7, Indianapolis 0.
Ind_FG McLaughlin 46, 4:21. Drive: 9 plays, 60 yards, 4:20. Key Plays: Flowers kick return to Indianapolis 13; Foles 15 pass to Pierce. L.A. Chargers 7, Indianapolis 3.
LAC_FG Dicker 24, :00. Drive: 14 plays, 69 yards, 4:21. Key Plays: Herbert 13 pass to Allen on 3rd-and-5; Herbert 25 pass to Allen on 3rd-and-1; Ekeler 6 run on 3rd-and-2; Herbert 4 pass to Ekeler on 3rd-and-10. L.A. Chargers 10, Indianapolis 3.
Third Quarter
LAC_FG Dicker 21, 6:01. Drive: 8 plays, 23 yards, 4:02. Key Plays: Samuel 11 interception return to Indianapolis 26; Herbert 9 pass to Kelley on 3rd-and-10; Herbert 7 pass to Allen on 4th-and-1. L.A. Chargers 13, Indianapolis 3.
Fourth Quarter
LAC_Ekeler 1 run (Dicker kick), 8:20. Drive: 12 plays, 88 yards, 6:33. Key Plays: Kelley 11 run; Herbert 26 pass to M.Williams on 3rd-and-5; Herbert 16 pass to M.Williams; Ekeler 1 run on 3rd-and-1; Ekeler 16 run. L.A. Chargers 20, Indianapolis 3.
A_65,576.
|LAC
|Ind
|FIRST DOWNS
|17
|10
|Rushing
|7
|2
|Passing
|10
|6
|Penalty
|0
|2
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|8-18
|0-10
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|1-1
|1-4
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|314
|173
|Total Plays
|67
|50
|Avg Gain
|4.7
|3.5
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|101
|69
|Rushes
|32
|14
|Avg per rush
|3.156
|4.929
|NET YARDS PASSING
|213
|104
|Sacked-Yds lost
|4-22
|7-39
|Gross-Yds passing
|235
|143
|Completed-Att.
|24-31
|17-29
|Had Intercepted
|1
|3
|Yards-Pass Play
|6.086
|2.889
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|4-4-1
|2-2-2
|PUNTS-Avg.
|4-38.25
|3-48.667
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|66
|89
|Punt Returns
|3-25
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|3-84
|Interceptions
|3-41
|1-5
|PENALTIES-Yds
|6-60
|2-11
|FUMBLES-Lost
|2-1
|0-0
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|33:54
|26:06
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_L.A. Chargers, Ekeler 18-67, Kelley 9-33, Herbert 5-1. Indianapolis, Moss 12-65, Wilkins 1-4, Foles 1-0.
PASSING_L.A. Chargers, Herbert 24-31-1-235. Indianapolis, Foles 17-29-3-143.
RECEIVING_L.A. Chargers, Allen 11-104, Williams 4-76, Ekeler 4-12, Palmer 2-16, McKitty 1-10, Kelley 1-9, Parham 1-8. Indianapolis, Pittman 4-39, Woods 3-43, Pierce 3-26, Jackson 3-9, Campbell 2-19, Moss 1-5, Alie-Cox 1-2.
PUNT RETURNS_L.A. Chargers, Carter 3-25. Indianapolis, None.
KICKOFF RETURNS_L.A. Chargers, None. Indianapolis, Flowers 3-84.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_L.A. Chargers, Davis 5-2-0, Fox 5-1-2, Murray 5-1-1, Tranquill 4-7-1, Callahan 2-3-0, Gilman 2-3-0, Van Noy 2-0-1, James 1-2-0, Mack 1-1-1, Joseph-Day 1-1-0, Rumph 1-0-1, Allen 1-0-0, Samuel 1-0-0, Adderley 0-1-0, Tuszka 0-1-0. Indianapolis, Okereke 7-2-0, Franklin 5-4-1, Blackmon 5-4-0, Thomas 5-1-0, McLeod 3-6-0, Speed 3-2-0, Gilmore 3-1-0, Facyson 3-0-0, Buckner 2-3-1.5, Odeyingbo 2-1-1.5, Ngakoue 2-0-0, Paye 1-2-0, Pittman 1-0-0, Woods 1-0-0, Stewart 0-5-0, Flowers 0-1-0, Rodgers 0-1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_L.A. Chargers, Davis 1-30, Samuel 1-11, James 1-0. Indianapolis, Thomas 1-5.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
OFFICIALS_Referee Clay Martin, Ump Fred Bryan, HL Jerod Phillips, LJ Maia Chaka, FJ James Coleman, SJ Dave Hawkshaw, BJ Greg Wilson, Replay Brian Matoren.
