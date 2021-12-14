|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PHOENIX
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bridges
|32:43
|6-10
|3-3
|2-3
|0
|4
|16
|Crowder
|24:39
|3-7
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|4
|6
|McGee
|25:10
|5-13
|3-4
|6-13
|1
|3
|13
|Paul
|33:18
|4-14
|1-2
|0-2
|8
|3
|9
|Shamet
|25:59
|3-11
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|6
|C.Johnson
|34:11
|5-11
|4-4
|1-6
|1
|3
|17
|Payne
|28:35
|5-15
|2-2
|0-4
|4
|0
|12
|Payton
|17:58
|2-8
|1-2
|2-3
|5
|1
|6
|Wainright
|14:49
|3-7
|0-0
|2-6
|1
|4
|8
|Hutchison
|2:38
|0-0
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|240:00
|36-96
|16-19
|13-41
|22
|23
|95
Percentages: FG .375, FT .842.
3-Point Goals: 7-29, .241 (C.Johnson 3-7, Wainright 2-5, Payton 1-2, Bridges 1-3, Crowder 0-2, McGee 0-2, Paul 0-2, Payne 0-3, Shamet 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Crowder, Payne, Payton).
Turnovers: 10 (Payne 3, McGee 2, Paul 2, Payton 2, C.Johnson).
Steals: 10 (C.Johnson 3, Paul 3, Bridges 2, Crowder, Shamet).
Technical Fouls: Paul, 3:44 second.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|L.A. CLIPPERS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Mann
|38:23
|7-10
|2-2
|2-9
|3
|5
|17
|Morris Sr.
|33:25
|10-16
|2-3
|1-11
|1
|0
|24
|Zubac
|24:34
|4-7
|0-0
|4-5
|1
|5
|8
|Jackson
|30:23
|6-13
|5-5
|0-3
|2
|1
|19
|Kennard
|34:25
|5-9
|3-3
|0-9
|4
|2
|16
|Bledsoe
|24:11
|4-8
|1-4
|0-0
|4
|2
|10
|Hartenstein
|23:01
|5-7
|2-2
|1-5
|7
|5
|12
|Boston Jr.
|16:13
|0-4
|0-2
|0-3
|1
|0
|0
|Winslow
|12:40
|1-2
|1-2
|0-0
|1
|0
|3
|K.Johnson
|2:45
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|240:00
|43-78
|16-23
|8-45
|24
|20
|111
Percentages: FG .551, FT .696.
3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Kennard 3-5, Jackson 2-4, Morris Sr. 2-4, Bledsoe 1-2, Mann 1-3, Boston Jr. 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Zubac 4, Hartenstein 2, Winslow).
Turnovers: 16 (Bledsoe 4, Zubac 4, Kennard 3, Jackson 2, Hartenstein, Morris Sr., Winslow).
Steals: 5 (Bledsoe 2, Zubac 2, Hartenstein).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Phoenix
|21
|23
|25
|26
|—
|95
|L.A. Clippers
|27
|29
|23
|32
|—
|111
A_17,909 (18,997). T_2:12.