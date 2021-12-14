FGFTReb
PHOENIXMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bridges32:436-103-32-30416
Crowder24:393-70-00-2146
McGee25:105-133-46-131313
Paul33:184-141-20-2839
Shamet25:593-110-00-2116
C.Johnson34:115-114-41-61317
Payne28:355-152-20-44012
Payton17:582-81-22-3516
Wainright14:493-70-02-6148
Hutchison2:380-02-20-0002
Totals240:0036-9616-1913-41222395

Percentages: FG .375, FT .842.

3-Point Goals: 7-29, .241 (C.Johnson 3-7, Wainright 2-5, Payton 1-2, Bridges 1-3, Crowder 0-2, McGee 0-2, Paul 0-2, Payne 0-3, Shamet 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Crowder, Payne, Payton).

Turnovers: 10 (Payne 3, McGee 2, Paul 2, Payton 2, C.Johnson).

Steals: 10 (C.Johnson 3, Paul 3, Bridges 2, Crowder, Shamet).

Technical Fouls: Paul, 3:44 second.

FGFTReb
L.A. CLIPPERSMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Mann38:237-102-22-93517
Morris Sr.33:2510-162-31-111024
Zubac24:344-70-04-5158
Jackson30:236-135-50-32119
Kennard34:255-93-30-94216
Bledsoe24:114-81-40-04210
Hartenstein23:015-72-21-57512
Boston Jr.16:130-40-20-3100
Winslow12:401-21-20-0103
K.Johnson2:451-20-00-0002
Totals240:0043-7816-238-452420111

Percentages: FG .551, FT .696.

3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Kennard 3-5, Jackson 2-4, Morris Sr. 2-4, Bledsoe 1-2, Mann 1-3, Boston Jr. 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Zubac 4, Hartenstein 2, Winslow).

Turnovers: 16 (Bledsoe 4, Zubac 4, Kennard 3, Jackson 2, Hartenstein, Morris Sr., Winslow).

Steals: 5 (Bledsoe 2, Zubac 2, Hartenstein).

Technical Fouls: None.

Phoenix2123252695
L.A. Clippers27292332111

A_17,909 (18,997). T_2:12.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

