L.A. CLIPPERS (113)
George 11-16 6-7 32, Morris Sr. 4-12 0-0 11, Zubac 8-10 1-2 17, Jackson 5-11 2-2 14, Kennard 1-1 0-0 2, Batum 1-3 0-0 3, Coffey 1-2 3-4 6, Mann 0-3 0-0 0, Powell 5-8 1-2 13, Wall 6-14 1-2 15. Totals 42-80 14-19 113.
SAN ANTONIO (106)
Johnson 7-19 0-1 16, Sochan 3-8 0-0 6, Poeltl 2-6 0-2 4, Branham 1-3 0-0 2, Jones 7-15 1-1 18, Bates-Diop 2-4 3-5 7, McDermott 4-6 0-0 10, Collins 4-7 0-0 9, Vassell 12-16 1-1 29, Richardson 0-4 5-8 5. Totals 42-88 10-18 106.
|L.A. Clippers
|28
|26
|28
|31
|—
|113
|San Antonio
|18
|40
|28
|20
|—
|106
3-Point Goals_L.A. Clippers 15-33 (George 4-6, Morris Sr. 3-6, Powell 2-3, Jackson 2-4, Wall 2-6, Coffey 1-2, Batum 1-3, Mann 0-3), San Antonio 12-31 (Vassell 4-5, Jones 3-5, McDermott 2-3, Johnson 2-9, Collins 1-2, Branham 0-1, Richardson 0-2, Sochan 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_L.A. Clippers 44 (Zubac 15), San Antonio 35 (Collins, Johnson, Poeltl 7). Assists_L.A. Clippers 26 (George, Wall 6), San Antonio 23 (Jones 6). Total Fouls_L.A. Clippers 25, San Antonio 17. A_12,603 (18,581)
