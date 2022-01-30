|FG
|FT
|Reb
|L.A. CLIPPERS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Mann
|21:28
|2-6
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|1
|4
|Morris Sr.
|23:07
|6-12
|2-2
|0-3
|1
|2
|16
|Zubac
|20:08
|2-2
|3-4
|1-10
|3
|2
|7
|Coffey
|26:24
|3-7
|0-0
|0-5
|2
|2
|7
|Jackson
|27:12
|8-13
|0-0
|0-4
|5
|3
|19
|Kennard
|27:29
|5-10
|1-1
|0-10
|4
|1
|14
|Winslow
|24:53
|5-7
|3-4
|2-8
|1
|2
|13
|Boston Jr.
|21:43
|8-14
|2-2
|2-5
|2
|1
|19
|Hartenstein
|21:09
|2-7
|3-4
|0-6
|1
|3
|7
|Bledsoe
|16:03
|1-1
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|4
|3
|Ibaka
|6:36
|2-4
|2-2
|1-2
|0
|0
|6
|Scrubb
|3:48
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|44-84
|16-19
|6-58
|23
|23
|115
Percentages: FG .524, FT .842.
3-Point Goals: 11-28, .393 (Jackson 3-4, Kennard 3-6, Morris Sr. 2-6, Bledsoe 1-1, Boston Jr. 1-3, Coffey 1-4, Ibaka 0-1, Mann 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Winslow 3, Hartenstein 2, Zubac).
Turnovers: 15 (Hartenstein 3, Winslow 3, Coffey 2, Zubac 2, Bledsoe, Jackson, Kennard, Mann, Morris Sr.).
Steals: 5 (Bledsoe, Coffey, Jackson, Morris Sr., Winslow).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CHARLOTTE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bridges
|37:49
|6-19
|6-8
|2-9
|2
|3
|18
|Martin
|39:28
|3-8
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|2
|8
|Plumlee
|24:28
|5-8
|0-4
|5-10
|4
|1
|10
|Ball
|37:55
|8-19
|6-6
|1-6
|10
|3
|23
|Rozier
|39:39
|4-14
|0-0
|0-5
|3
|2
|10
|Washington
|20:09
|3-14
|2-2
|1-7
|1
|1
|10
|Bouknight
|19:14
|3-9
|3-5
|1-3
|0
|2
|10
|Smith
|14:48
|0-6
|0-0
|1-1
|3
|1
|0
|Richards
|3:15
|0-1
|1-2
|1-1
|0
|0
|1
|Thor
|3:15
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|32-98
|18-27
|13-46
|24
|15
|90
Percentages: FG .327, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 8-34, .235 (Martin 2-5, Rozier 2-6, Washington 2-9, Bouknight 1-1, Ball 1-6, Smith 0-1, Bridges 0-6).
Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Bridges 2).
Turnovers: 8 (Plumlee 3, Rozier 2, Smith 2, Martin).
Steals: 6 (Bouknight 2, Ball, Bridges, Martin, Plumlee).
Technical Fouls: Bridges, 5:25 fourth.
|L.A. Clippers
|24
|27
|33
|31
|—
|115
|Charlotte
|25
|22
|29
|14
|—
|90
A_18,674 (19,077). T_2:14.