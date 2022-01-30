FGFTReb
L.A. CLIPPERSMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Mann21:282-60-00-3214
Morris Sr.23:076-122-20-31216
Zubac20:082-23-41-10327
Coffey26:243-70-00-5227
Jackson27:128-130-00-45319
Kennard27:295-101-10-104114
Winslow24:535-73-42-81213
Boston Jr.21:438-142-22-52119
Hartenstein21:092-73-40-6137
Bledsoe16:031-10-00-2243
Ibaka6:362-42-21-2006
Scrubb3:480-10-00-0020
Totals240:0044-8416-196-582323115

Percentages: FG .524, FT .842.

3-Point Goals: 11-28, .393 (Jackson 3-4, Kennard 3-6, Morris Sr. 2-6, Bledsoe 1-1, Boston Jr. 1-3, Coffey 1-4, Ibaka 0-1, Mann 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Winslow 3, Hartenstein 2, Zubac).

Turnovers: 15 (Hartenstein 3, Winslow 3, Coffey 2, Zubac 2, Bledsoe, Jackson, Kennard, Mann, Morris Sr.).

Steals: 5 (Bledsoe, Coffey, Jackson, Morris Sr., Winslow).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
CHARLOTTEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bridges37:496-196-82-92318
Martin39:283-80-01-4128
Plumlee24:285-80-45-104110
Ball37:558-196-61-610323
Rozier39:394-140-00-53210
Washington20:093-142-21-71110
Bouknight19:143-93-51-30210
Smith14:480-60-01-1310
Richards3:150-11-21-1001
Thor3:150-00-00-0000
Totals240:0032-9818-2713-46241590

Percentages: FG .327, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 8-34, .235 (Martin 2-5, Rozier 2-6, Washington 2-9, Bouknight 1-1, Ball 1-6, Smith 0-1, Bridges 0-6).

Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Bridges 2).

Turnovers: 8 (Plumlee 3, Rozier 2, Smith 2, Martin).

Steals: 6 (Bouknight 2, Ball, Bridges, Martin, Plumlee).

Technical Fouls: Bridges, 5:25 fourth.

L.A. Clippers24273331115
Charlotte2522291490

A_18,674 (19,077). T_2:14.

