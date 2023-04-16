L.A. CLIPPERS (115)
Batum 1-3 0-0 3, Leonard 13-24 9-10 38, Zubac 5-8 2-4 12, Gordon 7-14 2-2 19, Westbrook 3-19 2-3 9, Plumlee 3-3 1-1 7, Mann 3-6 4-5 10, Hyland 1-6 0-0 3, Powell 5-10 3-4 14. Totals 41-93 23-29 115.
PHOENIX (110)
Craig 9-12 2-3 22, Durant 7-15 10-10 27, Ayton 8-16 2-2 18, Booker 10-19 6-8 26, Paul 2-8 2-2 7, Okogie 0-1 0-0 0, Wainright 0-2 0-0 0, Ross 0-1 0-0 0, Biyombo 0-0 2-4 2, Landale 1-3 2-4 4, Shamet 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 39-82 26-33 110.
|L.A. Clippers
|30
|29
|22
|34
|—
|115
|Phoenix
|18
|36
|27
|29
|—
|110
3-Point Goals_L.A. Clippers 10-31 (Leonard 3-5, Gordon 3-7, Batum 1-3, Hyland 1-3, Powell 1-4, Westbrook 1-6, Mann 0-3), Phoenix 6-19 (Durant 3-7, Craig 2-4, Paul 1-2, Shamet 0-1, Wainright 0-2, Booker 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_L.A. Clippers 48 (Zubac 15), Phoenix 42 (Paul 11). Assists_L.A. Clippers 23 (Westbrook 8), Phoenix 27 (Durant 11). Total Fouls_L.A. Clippers 21, Phoenix 25. A_17,071 (18,422)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.