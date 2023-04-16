FGFTReb
L.A. CLIPPERSMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Batum21:211-30-00-1213
Leonard41:3313-249-100-55438
Zubac29:425-82-44-150312
Gordon32:307-142-20-12319
Westbrook36:283-192-35-10829
Mann24:163-64-52-42310
Powell23:125-103-40-02014
Plumlee17:343-31-13-11247
Hyland13:231-60-01-1013
Totals240:0041-9323-2915-482321115

Percentages: FG .441, FT .793.

3-Point Goals: 10-31, .323 (Leonard 3-5, Gordon 3-7, Batum 1-3, Hyland 1-3, Powell 1-4, Westbrook 1-6, Mann 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Westbrook 3, Leonard).

Turnovers: 13 (Mann 4, Leonard 3, Zubac 3, Westbrook 2, Batum).

Steals: 6 (Westbrook 2, Hyland, Leonard, Mann, Powell).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
PHOENIXMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Craig26:549-122-31-41522
Durant44:317-1510-101-911427
Ayton33:088-162-20-80418
Booker43:1910-196-81-13326
Paul38:412-82-21-111047
Shamet23:402-50-00-2104
Landale7:331-32-42-2114
Wainright6:410-20-00-1010
Okogie6:370-10-00-1020
Biyombo4:390-02-40-2012
Ross4:140-10-00-1000
Totals240:0039-8226-336-422725110

Percentages: FG .476, FT .788.

3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Durant 3-7, Craig 2-4, Paul 1-2, Shamet 0-1, Wainright 0-2, Booker 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 9 (Booker 3, Durant 2, Ayton, Biyombo, Landale, Wainright).

Turnovers: 10 (Booker 5, Ayton, Biyombo, Craig, Durant, Paul).

Steals: 8 (Booker 4, Paul 2, Craig, Durant).

Technical Fouls: None.

L.A. Clippers30292234115
Phoenix18362729110

A_17,071 (18,422). T_2:31.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

