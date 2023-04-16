|FG
|Reb
|L.A. CLIPPERS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Batum
|21:21
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|1
|3
|Leonard
|41:33
|13-24
|9-10
|0-5
|5
|4
|38
|Zubac
|29:42
|5-8
|2-4
|4-15
|0
|3
|12
|Gordon
|32:30
|7-14
|2-2
|0-1
|2
|3
|19
|Westbrook
|36:28
|3-19
|2-3
|5-10
|8
|2
|9
|Mann
|24:16
|3-6
|4-5
|2-4
|2
|3
|10
|Powell
|23:12
|5-10
|3-4
|0-0
|2
|0
|14
|Plumlee
|17:34
|3-3
|1-1
|3-11
|2
|4
|7
|Hyland
|13:23
|1-6
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|3
|Totals
|240:00
|41-93
|23-29
|15-48
|23
|21
|115
Percentages: FG .441, FT .793.
3-Point Goals: 10-31, .323 (Leonard 3-5, Gordon 3-7, Batum 1-3, Hyland 1-3, Powell 1-4, Westbrook 1-6, Mann 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Westbrook 3, Leonard).
Turnovers: 13 (Mann 4, Leonard 3, Zubac 3, Westbrook 2, Batum).
Steals: 6 (Westbrook 2, Hyland, Leonard, Mann, Powell).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PHOENIX
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Craig
|26:54
|9-12
|2-3
|1-4
|1
|5
|22
|Durant
|44:31
|7-15
|10-10
|1-9
|11
|4
|27
|Ayton
|33:08
|8-16
|2-2
|0-8
|0
|4
|18
|Booker
|43:19
|10-19
|6-8
|1-1
|3
|3
|26
|Paul
|38:41
|2-8
|2-2
|1-11
|10
|4
|7
|Shamet
|23:40
|2-5
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|0
|4
|Landale
|7:33
|1-3
|2-4
|2-2
|1
|1
|4
|Wainright
|6:41
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Okogie
|6:37
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|0
|Biyombo
|4:39
|0-0
|2-4
|0-2
|0
|1
|2
|Ross
|4:14
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|39-82
|26-33
|6-42
|27
|25
|110
Percentages: FG .476, FT .788.
3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Durant 3-7, Craig 2-4, Paul 1-2, Shamet 0-1, Wainright 0-2, Booker 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 9 (Booker 3, Durant 2, Ayton, Biyombo, Landale, Wainright).
Turnovers: 10 (Booker 5, Ayton, Biyombo, Craig, Durant, Paul).
Steals: 8 (Booker 4, Paul 2, Craig, Durant).
Technical Fouls: None.
|L.A. Clippers
|30
|29
|22
|34
|—
|115
|Phoenix
|18
|36
|27
|29
|—
|110
A_17,071 (18,422). T_2:31.
