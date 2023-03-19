L.A. CLIPPERS (117)
Leonard 10-20 2-2 24, Morris Sr. 3-8 0-0 7, Zubac 7-11 0-2 14, George 8-22 10-12 29, Westbrook 3-12 2-2 9, Plumlee 3-6 1-1 7, Batum 1-3 0-0 3, Mann 1-3 2-2 4, Gordon 7-9 2-2 20. Totals 43-94 19-23 117.
PORTLAND (102)
Reddish 0-2 0-0 0, Thybulle 3-7 0-0 6, Nurkic 9-14 3-4 23, Lillard 4-17 12-13 21, Simons 6-15 3-3 16, Watford 5-9 2-2 12, Eubanks 5-8 0-0 10, Little 1-4 2-2 4, Sharpe 4-6 0-0 10. Totals 37-82 22-24 102.
|L.A. Clippers
|36
|23
|34
|24
|—
|117
|Portland
|30
|25
|28
|19
|—
|102
3-Point Goals_L.A. Clippers 12-28 (Gordon 4-5, George 3-6, Leonard 2-7, Westbrook 1-2, Batum 1-3, Morris Sr. 1-4, Mann 0-1), Portland 6-29 (Nurkic 2-3, Sharpe 2-4, Simons 1-7, Lillard 1-8, Reddish 0-1, Little 0-3, Thybulle 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_L.A. Clippers 49 (Westbrook 12), Portland 40 (Nurkic 11). Assists_L.A. Clippers 26 (Westbrook 10), Portland 24 (Lillard 9). Total Fouls_L.A. Clippers 18, Portland 14. A_18,714 (19,393)
