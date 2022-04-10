SACRAMENTO (98)
Barnes 1-4 0-2 3, Lyles 6-10 2-3 15, Jones 4-7 4-7 12, Holiday 2-6 0-0 6, Mitchell 10-18 2-2 22, J.Jackson 3-11 1-1 7, Lamb 2-8 1-1 6, Metu 4-8 0-0 9, Queta 3-7 4-6 10, DiVincenzo 3-7 1-2 8. Totals 38-86 15-24 98.
L.A. CLIPPERS (117)
Batum 2-3 0-0 5, Morris Sr. 4-13 1-1 11, Zubac 7-11 1-2 15, George 8-14 1-2 23, R.Jackson 3-9 0-0 7, Covington 2-5 3-3 8, Hartenstein 3-4 2-2 10, Coffey 0-0 0-0 0, Hood 1-1 0-0 3, Mann 2-7 0-0 5, Kennard 4-8 0-0 10, Powell 6-11 4-5 20. Totals 42-86 12-15 117.
|Sacramento
|16
|29
|26
|27
|—
|98
|L.A. Clippers
|31
|28
|33
|25
|—
|117
3-Point Goals_Sacramento 7-28 (Holiday 2-5, Metu 1-2, Barnes 1-3, DiVincenzo 1-3, Lyles 1-3, Lamb 1-6, Jones 0-1, J.Jackson 0-2, Mitchell 0-3), L.A. Clippers 21-43 (George 6-9, Powell 4-6, Hartenstein 2-2, Kennard 2-4, Morris Sr. 2-8, Hood 1-1, Batum 1-2, Mann 1-3, Covington 1-4, R.Jackson 1-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Sacramento 42 (Metu 10), L.A. Clippers 48 (Zubac 12). Assists_Sacramento 24 (Mitchell 7), L.A. Clippers 29 (George 12). Total Fouls_Sacramento 16, L.A. Clippers 22. A_17,568 (18,997)
