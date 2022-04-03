NEW ORLEANS (100)
Hayes 4-12 3-4 12, Ingram 3-11 8-8 15, Valanciunas 4-6 0-1 8, Jones 4-9 4-6 13, McCollum 7-18 2-4 19, Clark 0-0 0-0 0, Marshall 3-7 4-4 10, Murphy III 3-8 0-0 7, Nance Jr. 4-7 0-0 10, Alvarado 1-3 0-0 2, Graham 1-4 0-0 2, Snell 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 35-87 21-27 100.
L.A. CLIPPERS (119)
Batum 2-5 0-0 6, Morris Sr. 8-13 2-2 22, Zubac 7-9 2-3 16, George 5-15 0-0 15, Jackson 4-19 2-2 11, Covington 3-7 0-0 8, Hartenstein 4-6 2-2 12, Coffey 0-1 0-0 0, Hood 0-0 0-0 0, Mann 7-12 0-0 15, Kennard 5-8 0-1 14, Moon 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 45-95 8-10 119.
|New Orleans
|31
|13
|27
|29
|—
|100
|L.A. Clippers
|37
|29
|26
|27
|—
|119
3-Point Goals_New Orleans 9-24 (McCollum 3-5, Nance Jr. 2-2, Hayes 1-2, Ingram 1-2, Jones 1-3, Murphy III 1-6, Alvarado 0-2, Graham 0-2), L.A. Clippers 21-44 (George 5-7, Morris Sr. 4-6, Kennard 4-7, Hartenstein 2-2, Batum 2-4, Covington 2-6, Mann 1-2, Jackson 1-9, Coffey 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New Orleans 54 (Hayes 10), L.A. Clippers 41 (Zubac 14). Assists_New Orleans 22 (Ingram, McCollum 4), L.A. Clippers 33 (Jackson 10). Total Fouls_New Orleans 13, L.A. Clippers 21. A_16,840 (18,997)
