UTAH (115)
Hernangomez 5-6 0-0 13, O'Neale 2-7 0-0 5, Gobert 4-7 1-6 9, Conley 7-13 1-1 19, Mitchell 12-21 9-12 33, Gay 4-4 0-0 11, Paschall 1-2 0-0 2, Monroe 1-2 2-2 4, Clarkson 6-15 4-8 17, Forrest 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 43-78 17-29 115.
L.A. CLIPPERS (121)
Batum 3-5 1-1 8, Morris Sr. 1-6 1-2 3, Zubac 2-4 4-4 8, George 10-20 8-11 34, Jackson 8-24 3-3 21, Covington 3-4 0-0 8, Hartenstein 5-7 4-4 14, Coffey 0-0 0-0 0, Mann 3-4 2-2 8, Kennard 6-9 1-1 17. Totals 41-83 24-28 121.
|Utah
|32
|29
|33
|21
|—
|115
|L.A. Clippers
|14
|34
|34
|39
|—
|121
3-Point Goals_Utah 12-31 (Conley 4-8, Gay 3-3, Hernangomez 3-4, O'Neale 1-5, Clarkson 1-7, Mitchell 0-4), L.A. Clippers 15-36 (George 6-9, Kennard 4-7, Covington 2-3, Jackson 2-11, Batum 1-2, Hartenstein 0-1, Mann 0-1, Morris Sr. 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Utah 38 (Gobert 16), L.A. Clippers 33 (Hartenstein 7). Assists_Utah 23 (Mitchell 6), L.A. Clippers 21 (George, Hartenstein 6). Total Fouls_Utah 24, L.A. Clippers 23. A_19,068 (18,997)
