|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UTAH
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hernangomez
|28:04
|5-6
|0-0
|1-6
|0
|3
|13
|O'Neale
|33:48
|2-7
|0-0
|1-2
|4
|4
|5
|Gobert
|38:26
|4-7
|1-6
|4-16
|1
|5
|9
|Conley
|32:44
|7-13
|1-1
|1-2
|3
|3
|19
|Mitchell
|35:33
|12-21
|9-12
|1-2
|6
|2
|33
|Clarkson
|33:07
|6-15
|4-8
|0-2
|5
|1
|17
|Gay
|15:57
|4-4
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|2
|11
|Monroe
|9:34
|1-2
|2-2
|1-2
|1
|3
|4
|Forrest
|7:15
|1-1
|0-0
|0-2
|3
|1
|2
|Paschall
|5:32
|1-2
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|240:00
|43-78
|17-29
|10-38
|23
|24
|115
Percentages: FG .551, FT .586.
3-Point Goals: 12-31, .387 (Conley 4-8, Gay 3-3, Hernangomez 3-4, O'Neale 1-5, Clarkson 1-7, Mitchell 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Gobert 3, Hernangomez, Monroe).
Turnovers: 14 (Mitchell 6, Conley 3, Gobert 3, Gay 2).
Steals: 5 (Gobert 2, Conley, Gay, Mitchell).
Technical Fouls: Jazz, 00:10 fourth.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|L.A. CLIPPERS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Batum
|22:28
|3-5
|1-1
|1-4
|0
|1
|8
|Morris Sr.
|27:17
|1-6
|1-2
|0-4
|1
|2
|3
|Zubac
|17:14
|2-4
|4-4
|4-6
|0
|2
|8
|George
|30:48
|10-20
|8-11
|0-2
|6
|2
|34
|Jackson
|37:20
|8-24
|3-3
|1-3
|5
|5
|21
|Kennard
|34:50
|6-9
|1-1
|0-3
|0
|2
|17
|Hartenstein
|25:37
|5-7
|4-4
|2-7
|6
|3
|14
|Mann
|22:40
|3-4
|2-2
|2-2
|3
|3
|8
|Covington
|21:18
|3-4
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|3
|8
|Coffey
|0:28
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|41-83
|24-28
|10-33
|21
|23
|121
Percentages: FG .494, FT .857.
3-Point Goals: 15-36, .417 (George 6-9, Kennard 4-7, Covington 2-3, Jackson 2-11, Batum 1-2, Hartenstein 0-1, Mann 0-1, Morris Sr. 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 3.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Batum, George, Jackson, Mann).
Turnovers: 8 (George 2, Hartenstein 2, Morris Sr. 2, Batum, Jackson).
Steals: 8 (George 4, Batum 2, Hartenstein, Kennard).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Utah
|32
|29
|33
|21
|—
|115
|L.A. Clippers
|14
|34
|34
|39
|—
|121
A_19,068 (18,997). T_2:32.
