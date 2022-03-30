FGFTReb
UTAHMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hernangomez28:045-60-01-60313
O'Neale33:482-70-01-2445
Gobert38:264-71-64-16159
Conley32:447-131-11-23319
Mitchell35:3312-219-121-26233
Clarkson33:076-154-80-25117
Gay15:574-40-00-30211
Monroe9:341-22-21-2134
Forrest7:151-10-00-2312
Paschall5:321-20-01-1002
Totals240:0043-7817-2910-382324115

Percentages: FG .551, FT .586.

3-Point Goals: 12-31, .387 (Conley 4-8, Gay 3-3, Hernangomez 3-4, O'Neale 1-5, Clarkson 1-7, Mitchell 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Gobert 3, Hernangomez, Monroe).

Turnovers: 14 (Mitchell 6, Conley 3, Gobert 3, Gay 2).

Steals: 5 (Gobert 2, Conley, Gay, Mitchell).

Technical Fouls: Jazz, 00:10 fourth.

FGFTReb
L.A. CLIPPERSMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Batum22:283-51-11-4018
Morris Sr.27:171-61-20-4123
Zubac17:142-44-44-6028
George30:4810-208-110-26234
Jackson37:208-243-31-35521
Kennard34:506-91-10-30217
Hartenstein25:375-74-42-76314
Mann22:403-42-22-2338
Covington21:183-40-00-1038
Coffey0:280-00-00-1000
Totals240:0041-8324-2810-332123121

Percentages: FG .494, FT .857.

3-Point Goals: 15-36, .417 (George 6-9, Kennard 4-7, Covington 2-3, Jackson 2-11, Batum 1-2, Hartenstein 0-1, Mann 0-1, Morris Sr. 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 3.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Batum, George, Jackson, Mann).

Turnovers: 8 (George 2, Hartenstein 2, Morris Sr. 2, Batum, Jackson).

Steals: 8 (George 4, Batum 2, Hartenstein, Kennard).

Technical Fouls: None.

Utah32293321115
L.A. Clippers14343439121

A_19,068 (18,997). T_2:32.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you