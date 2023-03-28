|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CHICAGO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|DeRozan
|33:09
|8-16
|3-3
|0-5
|7
|0
|21
|Williams
|29:35
|7-8
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|2
|16
|Vucevic
|30:23
|9-13
|0-0
|1-8
|5
|3
|20
|Beverley
|29:55
|3-6
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|2
|9
|LaVine
|32:18
|8-14
|7-9
|1-5
|3
|1
|23
|White
|28:17
|3-8
|1-1
|0-1
|5
|2
|7
|Jones Jr.
|19:43
|1-4
|1-2
|2-3
|1
|0
|3
|Dosunmu
|18:05
|0-5
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Drummond
|14:07
|4-6
|3-6
|3-8
|0
|0
|11
|Terry
|4:27
|1-2
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|1
|2
|Totals
|240:00
|44-82
|15-21
|8-34
|26
|11
|112
Percentages: FG .537, FT .714.
3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (Beverley 3-5, Williams 2-2, Vucevic 2-3, DeRozan 2-5, Dosunmu 0-1, Jones Jr. 0-2, LaVine 0-2, White 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Beverley, Drummond, Williams).
Turnovers: 14 (LaVine 4, Vucevic 3, DeRozan 2, Beverley, Drummond, Jones Jr., White, Williams).
Steals: 9 (Beverley 2, DeRozan 2, Dosunmu 2, Drummond, Jones Jr., Williams).
Technical Fouls: DeRozan, 8:47 third.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|L.A. CLIPPERS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Batum
|31:18
|8-10
|0-0
|0-3
|5
|2
|24
|Leonard
|33:16
|8-13
|3-3
|1-7
|6
|3
|22
|Zubac
|24:27
|5-6
|1-5
|1-7
|1
|3
|11
|Gordon
|28:08
|7-12
|3-3
|0-0
|3
|3
|22
|Westbrook
|32:44
|6-11
|0-3
|1-5
|10
|0
|12
|Mann
|25:33
|3-7
|0-0
|1-5
|4
|2
|8
|Hyland
|23:46
|5-11
|1-2
|0-2
|8
|2
|13
|Plumlee
|19:00
|5-7
|0-0
|2-5
|2
|1
|10
|Covington
|11:06
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|0
|Coffey
|4:27
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Diabate
|4:27
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|2
|Moon
|1:47
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|48-81
|8-16
|6-37
|41
|17
|124
Percentages: FG .593, FT .500.
3-Point Goals: 20-40, .500 (Batum 8-10, Gordon 5-9, Leonard 3-5, Mann 2-5, Hyland 2-7, Covington 0-1, Westbrook 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 3.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Coffey, Diabate, Leonard, Plumlee).
Turnovers: 15 (Plumlee 3, Westbrook 3, Mann 2, Zubac 2, Batum, Coffey, Covington, Hyland, Leonard).
Steals: 10 (Hyland 3, Westbrook 3, Batum 2, Diabate, Leonard).
Technical Fouls: Hyland, 1:47 fourth.
|Chicago
|32
|23
|22
|35
|—
|112
|L.A. Clippers
|27
|35
|37
|25
|—
|124
A_19,068 (18,997). T_2:03.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.