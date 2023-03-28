FGFTReb
DeRozan33:098-163-30-57021
Williams29:357-80-00-21216
Vucevic30:239-130-01-85320
Beverley29:553-60-00-0229
LaVine32:188-147-91-53123
White28:173-81-10-1527
Jones Jr.19:431-41-22-3103
Dosunmu18:050-50-00-0100
Drummond14:074-63-63-80011
Terry4:271-20-01-2112
Totals240:0044-8215-218-342611112

Percentages: FG .537, FT .714.

3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (Beverley 3-5, Williams 2-2, Vucevic 2-3, DeRozan 2-5, Dosunmu 0-1, Jones Jr. 0-2, LaVine 0-2, White 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Beverley, Drummond, Williams).

Turnovers: 14 (LaVine 4, Vucevic 3, DeRozan 2, Beverley, Drummond, Jones Jr., White, Williams).

Steals: 9 (Beverley 2, DeRozan 2, Dosunmu 2, Drummond, Jones Jr., Williams).

Technical Fouls: DeRozan, 8:47 third.

FGFTReb
L.A. CLIPPERSMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Batum31:188-100-00-35224
Leonard33:168-133-31-76322
Zubac24:275-61-51-71311
Gordon28:087-123-30-03322
Westbrook32:446-110-31-510012
Mann25:333-70-01-5428
Hyland23:465-111-20-28213
Plumlee19:005-70-02-52110
Covington11:060-20-00-2110
Coffey4:270-00-00-0000
Diabate4:271-20-00-0102
Moon1:470-00-00-1000
Totals240:0048-818-166-374117124

Percentages: FG .593, FT .500.

3-Point Goals: 20-40, .500 (Batum 8-10, Gordon 5-9, Leonard 3-5, Mann 2-5, Hyland 2-7, Covington 0-1, Westbrook 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 3.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Coffey, Diabate, Leonard, Plumlee).

Turnovers: 15 (Plumlee 3, Westbrook 3, Mann 2, Zubac 2, Batum, Coffey, Covington, Hyland, Leonard).

Steals: 10 (Hyland 3, Westbrook 3, Batum 2, Diabate, Leonard).

Technical Fouls: Hyland, 1:47 fourth.

Chicago32232235112
L.A. Clippers27353725124

A_19,068 (18,997). T_2:03.

