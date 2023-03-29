FGFTReb
L.A. CLIPPERSMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Batum19:191-51-10-3114
Mann35:123-64-41-23311
Zubac22:544-72-50-70510
Gordon27:323-66-60-22014
Westbrook35:3013-185-91-410136
Covington31:469-102-20-42427
Powell24:104-93-40-11313
Plumlee22:013-30-00-4336
Hyland21:368-140-01-56120
Totals240:0048-7823-313-322821141

Percentages: FG .615, FT .742.

3-Point Goals: 22-37, .595 (Covington 7-7, Westbrook 5-5, Hyland 4-6, Gordon 2-5, Powell 2-6, Mann 1-3, Batum 1-5).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Westbrook 2, Hyland, Zubac).

Turnovers: 15 (Powell 4, Batum 2, Covington 2, Gordon 2, Westbrook 2, Hyland, Plumlee, Zubac).

Steals: 8 (Covington 3, Powell 2, Gordon, Hyland, Mann).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
MEMPHISMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Aldama32:386-73-43-81217
Brooks33:4212-244-61-64330
Tillman31:107-82-35-95516
Kennard32:475-91-11-42112
Morant35:1711-2812-120-49336
Roddy31:043-80-01-5128
LaRavia21:302-40-02-3016
Chandler12:432-30-00-2324
Lofton Jr.9:091-41-21-4113
Totals240:0049-9523-2814-452620132

Percentages: FG .516, FT .821.

3-Point Goals: 11-32, .344 (Aldama 2-2, LaRavia 2-4, Roddy 2-5, Brooks 2-9, Morant 2-9, Kennard 1-3).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Aldama, Brooks, Kennard, Tillman).

Turnovers: 13 (Morant 8, Aldama 2, Chandler, Lofton Jr., Tillman).

Steals: 8 (Morant 3, Aldama, Brooks, Chandler, Roddy, Tillman).

Technical Fouls: None.

L.A. Clippers29413536141
Memphis30344127132

A_16,775 (18,119). T_2:16.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you