MINNESOTAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Anderson32:065-103-60-65513
McDaniels35:463-110-00-4246
Gobert31:423-55-74-130311
Edwards36:546-145-70-73519
Rivers28:551-72-20-0215
Nowell25:116-160-02-30013
Reid20:053-53-41-7119
Moore Jr.15:051-12-20-2104
Forbes3:520-10-00-0010
Garza2:360-10-00-0000
Knight2:362-20-00-1004
Minott2:361-12-20-0104
Ryan2:360-00-00-0000
Totals240:0031-7422-307-43152088

Percentages: FG .419, FT .733.

3-Point Goals: 4-22, .182 (Edwards 2-7, Nowell 1-4, Rivers 1-4, Forbes 0-1, Garza 0-1, Anderson 0-2, McDaniels 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Gobert 2, Edwards, Moore Jr.).

Turnovers: 17 (Edwards 5, Nowell 4, Anderson 3, Gobert 3, Moore Jr., Reid).

Steals: 9 (McDaniels 3, Edwards 2, Moore Jr. 2, Anderson, Nowell).

Technical Fouls: None.

L.A. CLIPPERSMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Leonard30:377-184-63-81319
Morris Sr.28:454-132-22-71112
Zubac17:151-50-05-8022
George33:234-137-83-1111217
Jackson25:394-91-10-31410
Batum30:445-90-01-72113
Mann23:472-61-20-5215
Kennard22:355-82-20-00216
Covington19:152-70-00-3245
Coffey2:480-00-00-0000
Boston Jr.2:360-10-00-0000
Brown2:360-00-00-0110
Totals240:0034-8917-2114-52212199

Percentages: FG .382, FT .810.

3-Point Goals: 14-46, .304 (Kennard 4-7, Batum 3-7, George 2-7, Morris Sr. 2-8, Jackson 1-2, Covington 1-6, Leonard 1-6, Boston Jr. 0-1, Mann 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Kennard, Leonard).

Turnovers: 14 (George 4, Covington 2, Zubac 2, Batum, Coffey, Jackson, Leonard, Mann, Morris Sr.).

Steals: 8 (Batum 2, Jackson 2, Leonard 2, Covington, Morris Sr.).

Technical Fouls: None.

Minnesota2122222388
L.A. Clippers1919293299

A_14,063 (18,997). T_2:20.

