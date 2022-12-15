|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MINNESOTA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Anderson
|32:06
|5-10
|3-6
|0-6
|5
|5
|13
|McDaniels
|35:46
|3-11
|0-0
|0-4
|2
|4
|6
|Gobert
|31:42
|3-5
|5-7
|4-13
|0
|3
|11
|Edwards
|36:54
|6-14
|5-7
|0-7
|3
|5
|19
|Rivers
|28:55
|1-7
|2-2
|0-0
|2
|1
|5
|Nowell
|25:11
|6-16
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|0
|13
|Reid
|20:05
|3-5
|3-4
|1-7
|1
|1
|9
|Moore Jr.
|15:05
|1-1
|2-2
|0-2
|1
|0
|4
|Forbes
|3:52
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Garza
|2:36
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Knight
|2:36
|2-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|4
|Minott
|2:36
|1-1
|2-2
|0-0
|1
|0
|4
|Ryan
|2:36
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|31-74
|22-30
|7-43
|15
|20
|88
Percentages: FG .419, FT .733.
3-Point Goals: 4-22, .182 (Edwards 2-7, Nowell 1-4, Rivers 1-4, Forbes 0-1, Garza 0-1, Anderson 0-2, McDaniels 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Gobert 2, Edwards, Moore Jr.).
Turnovers: 17 (Edwards 5, Nowell 4, Anderson 3, Gobert 3, Moore Jr., Reid).
Steals: 9 (McDaniels 3, Edwards 2, Moore Jr. 2, Anderson, Nowell).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|L.A. CLIPPERS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Leonard
|30:37
|7-18
|4-6
|3-8
|1
|3
|19
|Morris Sr.
|28:45
|4-13
|2-2
|2-7
|1
|1
|12
|Zubac
|17:15
|1-5
|0-0
|5-8
|0
|2
|2
|George
|33:23
|4-13
|7-8
|3-11
|11
|2
|17
|Jackson
|25:39
|4-9
|1-1
|0-3
|1
|4
|10
|Batum
|30:44
|5-9
|0-0
|1-7
|2
|1
|13
|Mann
|23:47
|2-6
|1-2
|0-5
|2
|1
|5
|Kennard
|22:35
|5-8
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|2
|16
|Covington
|19:15
|2-7
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|4
|5
|Coffey
|2:48
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Boston Jr.
|2:36
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Brown
|2:36
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|34-89
|17-21
|14-52
|21
|21
|99
Percentages: FG .382, FT .810.
3-Point Goals: 14-46, .304 (Kennard 4-7, Batum 3-7, George 2-7, Morris Sr. 2-8, Jackson 1-2, Covington 1-6, Leonard 1-6, Boston Jr. 0-1, Mann 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Kennard, Leonard).
Turnovers: 14 (George 4, Covington 2, Zubac 2, Batum, Coffey, Jackson, Leonard, Mann, Morris Sr.).
Steals: 8 (Batum 2, Jackson 2, Leonard 2, Covington, Morris Sr.).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Minnesota
|21
|22
|22
|23
|—
|88
|L.A. Clippers
|19
|19
|29
|32
|—
|99
A_14,063 (18,997). T_2:20.
