|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|6
|10
|6
|4
|7
|Schwarber lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.191
|Turner ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Harper dh
|3
|2
|3
|0
|2
|0
|.429
|Castellanos rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.309
|Stott 2b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.304
|Bohm 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.269
|Marsh cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.326
|Sosa 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.294
|Stubbs c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.143
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|10
|12
|10
|3
|7
|Ferguson p-p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Betts rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.270
|Freeman 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.310
|Smith c
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.297
|Muncy 3b
|5
|1
|1
|4
|0
|2
|.239
|Heyward dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|a-Rojas ph-ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.184
|Outman cf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.290
|Vargas 2b
|4
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.237
|Peralta lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|b-Barnes ph
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.104
|Graterol p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Taylor ss-lf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.205
|Philadelphia
|104
|000
|001_6
|10
|0
|Los Angeles
|001
|200
|124_10
|12
|1
One out when winning run scored.
a-singled for Heyward in the 8th. b-singled for Peralta in the 8th.
E_Muncy (4). LOB_Philadelphia 9, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Turner (5), Harper (1), Castellanos (11), Freeman (9), Outman 2 (6). 3B_Taylor (1). HR_Vargas (2), off Nola; Muncy (12), off Kimbrel. RBIs_Stott 2 (11), Castellanos (20), Bohm (23), Sosa (8), Stubbs (1), Betts (18), Vargas 2 (15), Freeman (14), Barnes 2 (5), Muncy 4 (27). SB_Peralta (1), Vargas (2), Taylor (3). CS_Barnes (1). SF_Stott, Freeman.
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 4 (Bohm, Schwarber, Marsh 2); Los Angeles 3 (Betts, Muncy 2). RISP_Philadelphia 5 for 10; Los Angeles 4 for 12.
Runners moved up_Stott. GIDP_Sosa.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (Muncy, Vargas, Freeman).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nola
|6
|1-3
|7
|4
|4
|0
|5
|98
|4.64
|Domínguez, H, 4
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13
|5.54
|Alvarado, BS, 5-7
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|17
|2.03
|Kimbrel, L, 1-1
|1-3
|2
|4
|4
|2
|1
|17
|8.25
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stone
|4
|8
|5
|4
|2
|1
|77
|9.00
|González
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|0.00
|Almonte
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|26
|7.62
|Ferguson, H, 5
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|1.46
|Graterol, W, 1-1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|23
|2.77
Inherited runners-scored_Domínguez 1-1. IBB_off Kimbrel (Freeman). HBP_Nola (Taylor), González (Marsh).
Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Chris Guccione; Second, David Rackley; Third, Jeremy Riggs.
T_2:56. A_36,539 (56,000).
