PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals36610647
Schwarber lf500001.191
Turner ss511001.259
Harper dh323020.429
Castellanos rf411112.309
Stott 2b401200.304
Bohm 1b411111.269
Marsh cf311001.326
Sosa 3b401100.294
Stubbs c401101.143

Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3510121037
Ferguson p-p000000---
Betts rf401111.270
Freeman 1b311110.310
Smith c410011.297
Muncy 3b511402.239
Heyward dh300001.246
a-Rojas ph-ss101000.184
Outman cf422000.290
Vargas 2b421201.237
Peralta lf312000.205
b-Barnes ph101200.104
Graterol p000000---
Taylor ss-lf322001.205

Philadelphia104000001_6100
Los Angeles001200124_10121

One out when winning run scored.

a-singled for Heyward in the 8th. b-singled for Peralta in the 8th.

E_Muncy (4). LOB_Philadelphia 9, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Turner (5), Harper (1), Castellanos (11), Freeman (9), Outman 2 (6). 3B_Taylor (1). HR_Vargas (2), off Nola; Muncy (12), off Kimbrel. RBIs_Stott 2 (11), Castellanos (20), Bohm (23), Sosa (8), Stubbs (1), Betts (18), Vargas 2 (15), Freeman (14), Barnes 2 (5), Muncy 4 (27). SB_Peralta (1), Vargas (2), Taylor (3). CS_Barnes (1). SF_Stott, Freeman.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 4 (Bohm, Schwarber, Marsh 2); Los Angeles 3 (Betts, Muncy 2). RISP_Philadelphia 5 for 10; Los Angeles 4 for 12.

Runners moved up_Stott. GIDP_Sosa.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Muncy, Vargas, Freeman).

PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Nola61-374405984.64
Domínguez, H, 42-300011135.54
Alvarado, BS, 5-7132200172.03
Kimbrel, L, 1-11-324421178.25
Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Stone485421779.00
González12-300002200.00
Almonte11-300012267.62
Ferguson, H, 511-300001101.46
Graterol, W, 1-12-321111232.77

Inherited runners-scored_Domínguez 1-1. IBB_off Kimbrel (Freeman). HBP_Nola (Taylor), González (Marsh).

Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Chris Guccione; Second, David Rackley; Third, Jeremy Riggs.

T_2:56. A_36,539 (56,000).

