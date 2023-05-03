|Philadelphia
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|36
|6
|10
|6
|Totals
|35
|10
|12
|10
|Schwarber lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Ferguson p-p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Turner ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Betts rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Harper dh
|3
|2
|3
|0
|Freeman 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Castellanos rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Smith c
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Stott 2b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Muncy 3b
|5
|1
|1
|4
|Bohm 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Heyward dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Marsh cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Rojas ph-ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Sosa 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Outman cf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Stubbs c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Vargas 2b
|4
|2
|1
|2
|Peralta lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Barnes ph
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Graterol p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Taylor ss-lf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|Philadelphia
|104
|000
|001
|—
|6
|Los Angeles
|001
|200
|124
|—
|10
E_Muncy (4). DP_Philadelphia 0, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Philadelphia 9, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Turner (5), Harper (1), Castellanos (11), Freeman (9), Outman 2 (6). 3B_Taylor (1). HR_Vargas (2), Muncy (12). SB_Peralta (1), Vargas (2), Taylor (3). SF_Stott (1), Freeman (2).
|4
|8
|5
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
HBP_Nola (Taylor), González (Marsh).
Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Chris Guccione; Second, David Rackley; Third, Jeremy Riggs.
T_2:56. A_36,539 (56,000).
