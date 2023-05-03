PhiladelphiaLos Angeles
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals366106Totals35101210
Schwarber lf5000Ferguson p-p0000
Turner ss5110Betts rf4011
Harper dh3230Freeman 1b3111
Castellanos rf4111Smith c4100
Stott 2b4012Muncy 3b5114
Bohm 1b4111Heyward dh3000
Marsh cf3110Rojas ph-ss1010
Sosa 3b4011Outman cf4220
Stubbs c4011Vargas 2b4212
Peralta lf3120
Barnes ph1012
Graterol p0000
Taylor ss-lf3220

Philadelphia1040000016
Los Angeles00120012410

E_Muncy (4). DP_Philadelphia 0, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Philadelphia 9, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Turner (5), Harper (1), Castellanos (11), Freeman (9), Outman 2 (6). 3B_Taylor (1). HR_Vargas (2), Muncy (12). SB_Peralta (1), Vargas (2), Taylor (3). SF_Stott (1), Freeman (2).

IPHRERBBSO
Philadelphia
Nola61-374405
Domínguez H,42-300011
Alvarado BS,5-7132200
Kimbrel L,1-11-324421
Los Angeles
Stone485421
González12-300002
Almonte11-300012
Ferguson H,511-300001
Graterol W,1-12-321111

HBP_Nola (Taylor), González (Marsh).

Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Chris Guccione; Second, David Rackley; Third, Jeremy Riggs.

T_2:56. A_36,539 (56,000).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

