|Los Angeles
|Texas
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|37
|11
|13
|11
|Totals
|26
|5
|4
|5
|Betts rf
|4
|2
|1
|2
|Semien 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Freeman 1b
|4
|3
|2
|3
|Seager ss
|3
|2
|2
|1
|W.Smith c
|5
|1
|2
|2
|J.Smith pr-ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|2
|3
|Lowe 1b
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Taylor lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|García rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Muncy 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Jung 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Deluca cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Heim c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Outman ph-cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Jankowski lf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Rojas ss
|2
|3
|1
|0
|Garver ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hernández 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Duran dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Taveras cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Los Angeles
|003
|010
|232
|—
|11
|Texas
|200
|201
|000
|—
|5
DP_Los Angeles 2, Texas 1. LOB_Los Angeles 9, Texas 4. 2B_Freeman (35), W.Smith (13), Muncy (7), Betts (24), García (22), Seager (29). HR_Freeman (18), Lowe (11), Seager (15). SB_Rojas (7). SF_Heim (2), Jankowski (1). S_Hernández (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|Gonsolin
|5
|2
|4
|4
|3
|6
|Vesia
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Brasier W,1-0
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Graterol H,11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ferguson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Bruihl
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Texas
|Heaney
|5
|5
|4
|4
|3
|3
|Leclerc
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Burke
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Speas L,0-1 BS,0-1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|3
|0
|Bradford
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Anderson
|1
|2-3
|4
|4
|4
|1
|4
Speas pitched to 4 batters in the 7th.
HBP_Anderson (Rojas). WP_Speas.
Umpires_Home, Edwin Jimenez; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Brian O'Nora.
T_3:21. A_39,808 (40,000).
