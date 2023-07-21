Los AngelesTexas
Betts rf4212Semien 2b4000
Freeman 1b4323Seager ss3221
W.Smith c5122J.Smith pr-ss0000
Martinez dh4023Lowe 1b2212
Taylor lf5010García rf2110
Muncy 3b4111Jung 3b2000
Deluca cf2010Heim c3001
Outman ph-cf3010Jankowski lf2001
Rojas ss2310Garver ph1000
Hernández 2b4110Duran dh3000
Taveras cf4000

Los Angeles00301023211
Texas2002010005

DP_Los Angeles 2, Texas 1. LOB_Los Angeles 9, Texas 4. 2B_Freeman (35), W.Smith (13), Muncy (7), Betts (24), García (22), Seager (29). HR_Freeman (18), Lowe (11), Seager (15). SB_Rojas (7). SF_Heim (2), Jankowski (1). S_Hernández (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Los Angeles
Gonsolin524436
Vesia1-311111
Brasier W,1-02-300010
Graterol H,11100000
Ferguson110020
Bruihl100010
Texas
Heaney554433
Leclerc2-320011
Burke1-300000
Speas L,0-1 BS,0-1012230
Bradford11-311100
Anderson12-344414

Speas pitched to 4 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Anderson (Rojas). WP_Speas.

Umpires_Home, Edwin Jimenez; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Brian O'Nora.

T_3:21. A_39,808 (40,000).

