Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3711131188
Betts rf421221.278
Freeman 1b432322.322
W.Smith c512200.291
Martinez dh402312.260
Taylor lf501000.208
Muncy 3b411110.188
Deluca cf201001.229
a-Outman ph-cf301001.244
Rojas ss231020.226
Hernández 2b411001.188

TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals2654587
Semien 2b400000.272
Seager ss322111.350
1-J.Smith pr-ss000000.211
Lowe 1b221221.281
García rf211020.261
Jung 3b200021.271
Heim c300101.284
Jankowski lf200101.327
b-Garver ph100000.237
Duran dh300012.294
Taveras cf400000.284

Los Angeles003010232_11130
Texas200201000_540

a-singled for Deluca in the 6th. b-grounded out for Jankowski in the 9th.

1-ran for Seager in the 8th.

LOB_Los Angeles 9, Texas 4. 2B_Freeman (35), W.Smith (13), Muncy (7), Betts (24), García (22), Seager (29). HR_Freeman (18), off Heaney; Lowe (11), off Gonsolin; Seager (15), off Vesia. RBIs_Freeman 3 (67), Martinez 3 (69), Muncy (57), W.Smith 2 (52), Betts 2 (67), Lowe 2 (50), Heim (67), Jankowski (21), Seager (58). SB_Rojas (7). CS_Jung (3). SF_Heim, Jankowski. S_Hernández.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 4 (Outman, Freeman, Hernández 2); Texas 0. RISP_Los Angeles 6 for 17; Texas 0 for 2.

Runners moved up_Betts. GIDP_Rojas, Heim.

DP_Los Angeles 2 (Hernández, Rojas, Freeman; W.Smith, Betts, Rojas, Betts); Texas 1 (Jung, Lowe).

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gonsolin524436923.94
Vesia1-311111176.20
Brasier, W, 1-02-30001081.38
Graterol, H, 11100000131.74
Ferguson110020162.48
Bruihl100010143.22
TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Heaney554433724.58
Leclerc2-320011293.07
Burke1-30000072.77
Speas, L, 0-1, BS, 0-10122302310.80
Bradford11-311100144.78
Anderson12-344414515.20

Inherited runners-scored_Brasier 1-0, Burke 3-0, Bradford 3-1, Anderson 1-1. IBB_off Speas (Freeman). HBP_Anderson (Rojas). WP_Speas.

Umpires_Home, Edwin Jimenez; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Brian O'Nora.

T_3:21. A_39,808 (40,000).

