|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|11
|13
|11
|8
|8
|Betts rf
|4
|2
|1
|2
|2
|1
|.278
|Freeman 1b
|4
|3
|2
|3
|2
|2
|.322
|W.Smith c
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.291
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|2
|3
|1
|2
|.260
|Taylor lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Muncy 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.188
|Deluca cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|a-Outman ph-cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Rojas ss
|2
|3
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.226
|Hernández 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.188
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|26
|5
|4
|5
|8
|7
|Semien 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Seager ss
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.350
|1-J.Smith pr-ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Lowe 1b
|2
|2
|1
|2
|2
|1
|.281
|García rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.261
|Jung 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.271
|Heim c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.284
|Jankowski lf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.327
|b-Garver ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Duran dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.294
|Taveras cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|Los Angeles
|003
|010
|232_11
|13
|0
|Texas
|200
|201
|000_5
|4
|0
a-singled for Deluca in the 6th. b-grounded out for Jankowski in the 9th.
1-ran for Seager in the 8th.
LOB_Los Angeles 9, Texas 4. 2B_Freeman (35), W.Smith (13), Muncy (7), Betts (24), García (22), Seager (29). HR_Freeman (18), off Heaney; Lowe (11), off Gonsolin; Seager (15), off Vesia. RBIs_Freeman 3 (67), Martinez 3 (69), Muncy (57), W.Smith 2 (52), Betts 2 (67), Lowe 2 (50), Heim (67), Jankowski (21), Seager (58). SB_Rojas (7). CS_Jung (3). SF_Heim, Jankowski. S_Hernández.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 4 (Outman, Freeman, Hernández 2); Texas 0. RISP_Los Angeles 6 for 17; Texas 0 for 2.
Runners moved up_Betts. GIDP_Rojas, Heim.
DP_Los Angeles 2 (Hernández, Rojas, Freeman; W.Smith, Betts, Rojas, Betts); Texas 1 (Jung, Lowe).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gonsolin
|5
|2
|4
|4
|3
|6
|92
|3.94
|Vesia
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|17
|6.20
|Brasier, W, 1-0
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|8
|1.38
|Graterol, H, 11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|1.74
|Ferguson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|16
|2.48
|Bruihl
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|3.22
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Heaney
|5
|5
|4
|4
|3
|3
|72
|4.58
|Leclerc
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|29
|3.07
|Burke
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|2.77
|Speas, L, 0-1, BS, 0-1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|3
|0
|23
|10.80
|Bradford
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|14
|4.78
|Anderson
|1
|2-3
|4
|4
|4
|1
|4
|51
|5.20
Inherited runners-scored_Brasier 1-0, Burke 3-0, Bradford 3-1, Anderson 1-1. IBB_off Speas (Freeman). HBP_Anderson (Rojas). WP_Speas.
Umpires_Home, Edwin Jimenez; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Brian O'Nora.
T_3:21. A_39,808 (40,000).
