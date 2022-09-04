|San Diego
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|29
|1
|2
|1
|Totals
|37
|12
|13
|12
|Kim ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Betts 2b
|4
|3
|2
|3
|Rosario ph-ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|T.Turner ss
|5
|1
|1
|2
|Soto rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Freeman 1b
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Beaty rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gallo lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Machado 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Smith dh
|5
|1
|2
|4
|Grisham cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bellinger cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bell 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Turner 3b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Myers lf-3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Alberto 3b-p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Profar dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Taylor cf-3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Nola 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Thompson rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Crnenworth 2b-ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Vargas lf-1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Campusano c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Barnes c
|3
|2
|2
|0
|Azocar cf-lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|San Diego
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
|Los Angeles
|201
|324
|00x
|—
|12
LOB_San Diego 4, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Smith (23), Barnes (5). 3B_Betts (3), Alberto (2). HR_Machado (26), T.Turner (19), Betts (33), J.Turner (10), Smith (20). SB_Taylor (9).
HBP_Knehr (Thompson).
Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Alfonso Marquez.
T_2:42. A_46,144 (56,000).
Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.