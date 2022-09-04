San DiegoLos Angeles
Totals29121Totals37121312
Kim ss1000Betts 2b4323
Rosario ph-ss2000T.Turner ss5112
Soto rf3000Freeman 1b3331
Beaty rf1000Gallo lf1000
Machado 3b3111Smith dh5124
Grisham cf1000Bellinger cf0000
Bell 1b3000J.Turner 3b3112
Myers lf-3b4000Alberto 3b-p2010
Profar dh3000Taylor cf-3b4010
Nola 2b0000Thompson rf3000
Crnenworth 2b-ss3000Vargas lf-1b4100
Campusano c2000Barnes c3220
Azocar cf-lf3010

San Diego0000010001
Los Angeles20132400x12

LOB_San Diego 4, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Smith (23), Barnes (5). 3B_Betts (3), Alberto (2). HR_Machado (26), T.Turner (19), Betts (33), J.Turner (10), Smith (20). SB_Taylor (9).

IPHRERBBSO
San Diego
Manaea L,7-841-398814
Knehr12-344422
Hill100010
Myers100000
Los Angeles
Urías W,15-7621132
Treinen100000
Kimbrel100002
Alberto100001

HBP_Knehr (Thompson).

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_2:42. A_46,144 (56,000).

