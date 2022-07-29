|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|42
|13
|14
|11
|5
|8
|Anderson p-p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Betts rf-2b
|6
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|T.Turner ss
|4
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.312
|Thompson rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Freeman 1b
|3
|2
|1
|2
|2
|0
|.323
|Reed p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Alberto p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Smith c
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.258
|Lamb dh-1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.222
|Lux 2b-ss
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.307
|Muncy 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.158
|Bellinger cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.205
|McKinstry lf
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.091
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|0
|7
|0
|1
|4
|a-Serven p-ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Joe 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Iglesias ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.299
|Hampson ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Bryant lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.307
|Hilliard lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.180
|Cron dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.283
|Rodgers 2b
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Grichuk rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.249
|Díaz c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|McMahon 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.236
|Daza cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.295
|Los Angeles
|240
|500
|200_13
|14
|0
|Colorado
|000
|000
|000_0
|7
|3
a-flied out for Cron in the 9th.
E_Díaz (8), Joe (2), Ureña (). LOB_Los Angeles 7, Colorado 8. 2B_T.Turner (27), Smith (15), Bellinger (15), Lux (15), Freeman (33), Bryant (12). RBIs_T.Turner 3 (72), Smith 3 (50), Lux (29), Bellinger 2 (38), Freeman 2 (65).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 6 (Smith, McKinstry, Bellinger, Lux 2, Muncy); Colorado 3 (McMahon, Hilliard, Díaz). RISP_Los Angeles 6 for 20; Colorado 1 for 9.
Runners moved up_Muncy, Joe. GIDP_Betts, Díaz.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (Muncy, Betts, Lamb); Colorado 1 (Rodgers, Joe).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson, W, 11-1
|7
|4
|0
|0
|0
|4
|94
|2.61
|Reed
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|20
|9.35
|Alberto
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|0.00
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ureña, L, 1-3
|3
|8
|10
|7
|3
|2
|85
|4.67
|Gomber
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|41
|5.80
|Lawrence
|2
|3
|2
|2
|1
|3
|35
|5.60
|Bird
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|4.58
|Serven
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|8
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Gomber 2-2. HBP_Anderson (Bryant). WP_Ureña, Bird.
Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Chris Segal.
T_3:06. A_32,182 (50,445).
