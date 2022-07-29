Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals4213141158
Anderson p-p000000---
Betts rf-2b622000.269
T.Turner ss433300.312
Thompson rf200001.261
Freeman 1b321220.323
Reed p000000---
Alberto p000000.240
Smith c512301.258
Lamb dh-1b501003.222
Lux 2b-ss513100.307
Muncy 3b511001.158
Bellinger cf411212.205
McKinstry lf320020.091

ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3307014
a-Serven p-ph100000.232
Joe 1b400000.254
Iglesias ss300000.299
Hampson ss100000.250
Bryant lf201000.307
Hilliard lf100000.180
Cron dh300002.283
Rodgers 2b404000.273
Grichuk rf401002.249
Díaz c400000.239
McMahon 3b300010.236
Daza cf301000.295

Los Angeles240500200_13140
Colorado000000000_073

a-flied out for Cron in the 9th.

E_Díaz (8), Joe (2), Ureña (). LOB_Los Angeles 7, Colorado 8. 2B_T.Turner (27), Smith (15), Bellinger (15), Lux (15), Freeman (33), Bryant (12). RBIs_T.Turner 3 (72), Smith 3 (50), Lux (29), Bellinger 2 (38), Freeman 2 (65).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 6 (Smith, McKinstry, Bellinger, Lux 2, Muncy); Colorado 3 (McMahon, Hilliard, Díaz). RISP_Los Angeles 6 for 20; Colorado 1 for 9.

Runners moved up_Muncy, Joe. GIDP_Betts, Díaz.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Muncy, Betts, Lamb); Colorado 1 (Rodgers, Joe).

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Anderson, W, 11-1740004942.61
Reed110010209.35
Alberto120000160.00
ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ureña, L, 1-33810732854.67
Gomber221101415.80
Lawrence232213355.60
Bird110002154.58
Serven10001080.00

Inherited runners-scored_Gomber 2-2. HBP_Anderson (Bryant). WP_Ureña, Bird.

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Chris Segal.

T_3:06. A_32,182 (50,445).

