Los AngelesColorado
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals42131411Totals33070
Anderson p-p0000Serven p-ph1000
Betts rf-2b6220Joe 1b4000
T.Turner ss4333Iglesias ss3000
Thompson rf2000Hampson ss1000
Freeman 1b3212Bryant lf2010
Reed p0000Hilliard lf1000
Alberto p0000Cron dh3000
Smith c5123Rodgers 2b4040
Lamb dh-1b5010Grichuk rf4010
Lux 2b-ss5131Díaz c4000
Muncy 3b5110McMahon 3b3000
Bellinger cf4112Daza cf3010
McKinstry lf3200

Los Angeles24050020013
Colorado0000000000

E_Díaz (8), Joe (2), Ureña (). DP_Los Angeles 1, Colorado 1. LOB_Los Angeles 7, Colorado 8. 2B_T.Turner (27), Smith (15), Bellinger (15), Lux (15), Freeman (33), Bryant (12).

IPHRERBBSO
Los Angeles
Anderson W,11-1740004
Reed110010
Alberto120000
Colorado
Ureña L,1-33810732
Gomber221101
Lawrence232213
Bird110002
Serven100010

Ureña pitched to 4 batters in the 4th.

HBP_Anderson (Bryant). WP_Ureña, Bird.

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Chris Segal.

T_3:06. A_32,182 (50,445).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you