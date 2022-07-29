|Los Angeles
|Colorado
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|42
|13
|14
|11
|Totals
|33
|0
|7
|0
|Anderson p-p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Serven p-ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Betts rf-2b
|6
|2
|2
|0
|Joe 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|T.Turner ss
|4
|3
|3
|3
|Iglesias ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Thompson rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hampson ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Freeman 1b
|3
|2
|1
|2
|Bryant lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Reed p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hilliard lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Alberto p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cron dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Smith c
|5
|1
|2
|3
|Rodgers 2b
|4
|0
|4
|0
|Lamb dh-1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Grichuk rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Lux 2b-ss
|5
|1
|3
|1
|Díaz c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Muncy 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|McMahon 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bellinger cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Daza cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|McKinstry lf
|3
|2
|0
|0
|Los Angeles
|240
|500
|200
|—
|13
|Colorado
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
E_Díaz (8), Joe (2), Ureña (). DP_Los Angeles 1, Colorado 1. LOB_Los Angeles 7, Colorado 8. 2B_T.Turner (27), Smith (15), Bellinger (15), Lux (15), Freeman (33), Bryant (12).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|Anderson W,11-1
|7
|4
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Reed
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Alberto
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colorado
|Ureña L,1-3
|3
|8
|10
|7
|3
|2
|Gomber
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Lawrence
|2
|3
|2
|2
|1
|3
|Bird
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Serven
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Ureña pitched to 4 batters in the 4th.
HBP_Anderson (Bryant). WP_Ureña, Bird.
Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Chris Segal.
T_3:06. A_32,182 (50,445).
