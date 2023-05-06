Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3023258
Betts rf400001.254
Freeman 1b401001.306
Smith c110030.294
Taylor 3b411200.205
Muncy dh200011.227
Vargas 2b400001.230
Outman cf-lf300011.274
Thompson lf300001.143
a-Heyward ph-cf100001.246
Rojas ss401001.178

San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals32151310
Tatis Jr. rf403100.297
Machado 3b400001.238
Soto lf400001.220
Bogaerts ss401000.282
Carpenter dh400002.221
Cronenworth 1b100030.243
Kim 2b400003.218
Grisham cf400002.223
Sullivan c311001.250

Los Angeles000200000_230
San Diego000000010_150

a-struck out for Thompson in the 9th.

LOB_Los Angeles 7, San Diego 7. 2B_Sullivan (2), Tatis Jr. (3). HR_Taylor (6), off Snell. RBIs_Taylor 2 (15), Tatis Jr. (10). SB_Smith (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 4 (Rojas, Taylor 3); San Diego 1 (Bogaerts). RISP_Los Angeles 0 for 4; San Diego 1 for 4.

Runners moved up_Machado.

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
May, W, 4-1630016992.68
Ferguson, H, 6100011211.35
Graterol, H, 3121100163.21
Phillips, S, 4-4100013242.45
San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Snell, L, 1-5612236974.89
Hill10000083.00
Honeywell Jr.120011242.45
Wilson100011164.24

HBP_Wilson (Muncy).

Umpires_Home, Edwin Jimenez; First, James Hoye; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, John Libka.

T_2:37. A_42,402 (40,222).

