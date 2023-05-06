|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|2
|3
|2
|5
|8
|Betts rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Freeman 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.306
|Smith c
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.294
|Taylor 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.205
|Muncy dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.227
|Vargas 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Outman cf-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.274
|Thompson lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|a-Heyward ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Rojas ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.178
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|1
|5
|1
|3
|10
|Tatis Jr. rf
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.297
|Machado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Soto lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Carpenter dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.221
|Cronenworth 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.243
|Kim 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.218
|Grisham cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.223
|Sullivan c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Los Angeles
|000
|200
|000_2
|3
|0
|San Diego
|000
|000
|010_1
|5
|0
a-struck out for Thompson in the 9th.
LOB_Los Angeles 7, San Diego 7. 2B_Sullivan (2), Tatis Jr. (3). HR_Taylor (6), off Snell. RBIs_Taylor 2 (15), Tatis Jr. (10). SB_Smith (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 4 (Rojas, Taylor 3); San Diego 1 (Bogaerts). RISP_Los Angeles 0 for 4; San Diego 1 for 4.
Runners moved up_Machado.
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|May, W, 4-1
|6
|3
|0
|0
|1
|6
|99
|2.68
|Ferguson, H, 6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|1.35
|Graterol, H, 3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|16
|3.21
|Phillips, S, 4-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|24
|2.45
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Snell, L, 1-5
|6
|1
|2
|2
|3
|6
|97
|4.89
|Hill
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|3.00
|Honeywell Jr.
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|24
|2.45
|Wilson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|4.24
HBP_Wilson (Muncy).
Umpires_Home, Edwin Jimenez; First, James Hoye; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, John Libka.
T_2:37. A_42,402 (40,222).
