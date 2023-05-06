|Los Angeles
|San Diego
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|30
|2
|3
|2
|Totals
|32
|1
|5
|1
|Betts rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Tatis Jr. rf
|4
|0
|3
|1
|Freeman 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Machado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Smith c
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Soto lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Taylor 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Muncy dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Carpenter dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Vargas 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cronenworth 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Outman cf-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Kim 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Thompson lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Grisham cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Heyward ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sullivan c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Rojas ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|200
|000
|—
|2
|San Diego
|000
|000
|010
|—
|1
LOB_Los Angeles 7, San Diego 7. 2B_Sullivan (2), Tatis Jr. (3). HR_Taylor (6). SB_Smith (1).
HBP_Wilson (Muncy).
Umpires_Home, Edwin Jimenez; First, James Hoye; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, John Libka.
T_2:37. A_42,402 (40,222).
