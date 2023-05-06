Los AngelesSan Diego
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals30232Totals32151
Betts rf4000Tatis Jr. rf4031
Freeman 1b4010Machado 3b4000
Smith c1100Soto lf4000
Taylor 3b4112Bogaerts ss4010
Muncy dh2000Carpenter dh4000
Vargas 2b4000Cronenworth 1b1000
Outman cf-lf3000Kim 2b4000
Thompson lf3000Grisham cf4000
Heyward ph-cf1000Sullivan c3110
Rojas ss4010

Los Angeles0002000002
San Diego0000000101

LOB_Los Angeles 7, San Diego 7. 2B_Sullivan (2), Tatis Jr. (3). HR_Taylor (6). SB_Smith (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Los Angeles
May W,4-1630016
Ferguson H,6100011
Graterol H,3121100
Phillips S,4-4100013
San Diego
Snell L,1-5612236
Hill100000
Honeywell Jr.120011
Wilson100011

HBP_Wilson (Muncy).

Umpires_Home, Edwin Jimenez; First, James Hoye; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, John Libka.

T_2:37. A_42,402 (40,222).

