Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3034325
Betts rf400000.294
Freeman 1b401101.306
T.Turner ss401101.297
W.Smith dh311110.246
Ríos 3b400001.263
Alberto 3b000000.229
Taylor cf300001.248
Pillar lf300001.000
Lux 2b311000.273
Barnes c210010.226

ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals33181211
Hummel lf400013.178
Rojas 3b401002.295
Marte dh401001.250
Walker 1b301010.195
McCarthy rf400002.214
Perdomo ss401001.214
Thomas cf311000.273
Hager 2b200002.133
a-Varsho ph100000.264
Herrera c302000.204
b-Peralta ph101100.232

Los Angeles012000000_341
Arizona000000001_180

a-flied out for Hager in the 9th. b-tripled for Herrera in the 9th.

E_T.Turner (4), Rojas (1). LOB_Los Angeles 2, Arizona 9. 2B_Marte (16). 3B_Peralta (1). HR_W.Smith (5), off Davies. RBIs_W.Smith (23), Freeman (29), T.Turner (39), Peralta (21). S_Hager.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 1 (W.Smith); Arizona 3 (Hummel, Walker, Rojas). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 4; Arizona 0 for 5.

Runners moved up_Betts, T.Turner, Herrera. GIDP_Marte, Perdomo.

DP_Los Angeles 2 (Lux, Freeman; Freeman, T.Turner, Freeman).

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Anderson, W, 6-0650016792.90
Price, H, 2110002193.00
Phillips, H, 4110011182.84
Kimbrel, S, 10-10111102154.50
ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Davies, L, 2-351-343325924.84
C.Smith12-300000116.41
Wendelken100000134.96
Poppen10000072.77

Inherited runners-scored_C.Smith 2-0. HBP_Kimbrel (Thomas). WP_Davies.

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_2:47. A_30,482 (48,686).

