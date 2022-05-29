|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|3
|4
|3
|2
|5
|Betts rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.294
|Freeman 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.306
|T.Turner ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.297
|W.Smith dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.246
|Ríos 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Alberto 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Taylor cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Pillar lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Lux 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Barnes c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.226
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|1
|8
|1
|2
|11
|Hummel lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.178
|Rojas 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.295
|Marte dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Walker 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.195
|McCarthy rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.214
|Perdomo ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Thomas cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Hager 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.133
|a-Varsho ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Herrera c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.204
|b-Peralta ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.232
|Los Angeles
|012
|000
|000_3
|4
|1
|Arizona
|000
|000
|001_1
|8
|0
a-flied out for Hager in the 9th. b-tripled for Herrera in the 9th.
E_T.Turner (4), Rojas (1). LOB_Los Angeles 2, Arizona 9. 2B_Marte (16). 3B_Peralta (1). HR_W.Smith (5), off Davies. RBIs_W.Smith (23), Freeman (29), T.Turner (39), Peralta (21). S_Hager.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 1 (W.Smith); Arizona 3 (Hummel, Walker, Rojas). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 4; Arizona 0 for 5.
Runners moved up_Betts, T.Turner, Herrera. GIDP_Marte, Perdomo.
DP_Los Angeles 2 (Lux, Freeman; Freeman, T.Turner, Freeman).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson, W, 6-0
|6
|5
|0
|0
|1
|6
|79
|2.90
|Price, H, 2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|3.00
|Phillips, H, 4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|2.84
|Kimbrel, S, 10-10
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|15
|4.50
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Davies, L, 2-3
|5
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|2
|5
|92
|4.84
|C.Smith
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|6.41
|Wendelken
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|4.96
|Poppen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|2.77
Inherited runners-scored_C.Smith 2-0. HBP_Kimbrel (Thomas). WP_Davies.
Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Roberto Ortiz.
T_2:47. A_30,482 (48,686).
