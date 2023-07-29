|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|3
|9
|De La Cruz ss-3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Friedl cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|McLain 2b-ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.304
|Fraley rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|a-Newman ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.259
|Steer 3b-lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.276
|Votto 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.184
|Encarnacion-Strand dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.242
|Senzel lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|b-Benson ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.275
|Maile c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|c-Stephenson ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|27
|3
|2
|3
|2
|5
|Peralta lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Freeman 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.326
|Smith c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.279
|Muncy 3b
|3
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.199
|Martinez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Heyward rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Outman cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.248
|Taylor 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|Hernández 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Rojas ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Cincinnati
|000
|002
|000_2
|7
|1
|Los Angeles
|200
|001
|00x_3
|2
|0
a-sacrificed for Fraley in the 6th. b-struck out for Senzel in the 6th. c-singled for Maile in the 9th.
E_Steer (9). LOB_Cincinnati 8, Los Angeles 2. 2B_Maile (8), De La Cruz (10). HR_Muncy 2 (27), off Weaver. RBIs_Newman (28), Steer (57), Muncy 3 (70). SF_Newman.
Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 5 (Benson 2, McLain, Senzel, Votto); Los Angeles 0. RISP_Cincinnati 2 for 10; Los Angeles 0 for 0.
Runners moved up_Newman.
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Weaver, L, 2-3
|6
|2
|3
|1
|2
|2
|87
|6.80
|Cruz
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|4.71
|Farmer
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|3.71
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sheehan
|5
|2
|0
|0
|1
|5
|82
|5.77
|Ferguson, BS, 2-4
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|21
|2.90
|Kelly, W, 1-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|10
|0.00
|Graterol, H, 12
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|22
|1.80
|Phillips, S, 13-15
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|2.21
Inherited runners-scored_Kelly 2-0, Phillips 1-0. WP_Kelly.
Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, John Tumpane; Second, Paul Clemons; Third, Marvin Hudson.
T_2:26. A_51,015 (56,000).
