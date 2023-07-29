CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3327239
De La Cruz ss-3b511001.262
Friedl cf411000.283
McLain 2b-ss401003.304
Fraley rf200000.262
a-Newman ph-2b100100.259
Steer 3b-lf401102.276
Votto 1b200020.184
Encarnacion-Strand dh301011.242
Senzel lf200000.230
b-Benson ph-rf200002.275
Maile c301000.241
c-Stephenson ph101000.252

Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals2732325
Peralta lf400001.278
Freeman 1b410001.326
Smith c200010.279
Muncy 3b322300.199
Martinez dh300000.260
Heyward rf300001.249
Outman cf200011.248
Taylor 2b300001.212
Hernández 2b000000.500
Rojas ss300000.221

Cincinnati000002000_271
Los Angeles20000100x_320

a-sacrificed for Fraley in the 6th. b-struck out for Senzel in the 6th. c-singled for Maile in the 9th.

E_Steer (9). LOB_Cincinnati 8, Los Angeles 2. 2B_Maile (8), De La Cruz (10). HR_Muncy 2 (27), off Weaver. RBIs_Newman (28), Steer (57), Muncy 3 (70). SF_Newman.

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 5 (Benson 2, McLain, Senzel, Votto); Los Angeles 0. RISP_Cincinnati 2 for 10; Los Angeles 0 for 0.

Runners moved up_Newman.

CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Weaver, L, 2-3623122876.80
Cruz100002144.71
Farmer100001163.71
Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Sheehan520015825.77
Ferguson, BS, 2-42-332211212.90
Kelly, W, 1-01-300011100.00
Graterol, H, 1212-310001221.80
Phillips, S, 13-1511-310001202.21

Inherited runners-scored_Kelly 2-0, Phillips 1-0. WP_Kelly.

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, John Tumpane; Second, Paul Clemons; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_2:26. A_51,015 (56,000).

