|Cincinnati
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|Totals
|27
|3
|2
|3
|De La Cruz ss-3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Peralta lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Friedl cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Freeman 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|McLain 2b-ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Smith c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Fraley rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Muncy 3b
|3
|2
|2
|3
|Newman ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Martinez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Steer 3b-lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Heyward rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Votto 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Outman cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Encrncn-Strnd dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Taylor 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Senzel lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hernández 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Benson ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Rojas ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Maile c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Stephenson ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|002
|000
|—
|2
|Los Angeles
|200
|001
|00x
|—
|3
E_Steer (9). LOB_Cincinnati 8, Los Angeles 2. 2B_Maile (8), De La Cruz (10). HR_Muncy 2 (27). SF_Newman (5).
|5
|2
|0
|0
|1
|5
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Kelly.
Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, John Tumpane; Second, Paul Clemons; Third, Marvin Hudson.
T_2:26. A_51,015 (56,000).
