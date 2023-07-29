CincinnatiLos Angeles
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals33272Totals27323
De La Cruz ss-3b5110Peralta lf4000
Friedl cf4110Freeman 1b4100
McLain 2b-ss4010Smith c2000
Fraley rf2000Muncy 3b3223
Newman ph-2b1001Martinez dh3000
Steer 3b-lf4011Heyward rf3000
Votto 1b2000Outman cf2000
Encrncn-Strnd dh3010Taylor 2b3000
Senzel lf2000Hernández 2b0000
Benson ph-rf2000Rojas ss3000
Maile c3010
Stephenson ph1010

Cincinnati0000020002
Los Angeles20000100x3

E_Steer (9). LOB_Cincinnati 8, Los Angeles 2. 2B_Maile (8), De La Cruz (10). HR_Muncy 2 (27). SF_Newman (5).

IPHRERBBSO
Cincinnati
Weaver L,2-3623122
Cruz100002
Farmer100001
Los Angeles
Sheehan520015
Ferguson BS,2-42-332211
Kelly W,1-01-300011
Graterol H,1212-310001
Phillips S,13-1511-310001

WP_Kelly.

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, John Tumpane; Second, Paul Clemons; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_2:26. A_51,015 (56,000).

