Profar lf4010T.Turner ss4000
Machado dh4110Freeman 1b4000
Crnenworth 2b-1b4020Smith c3000
Mazara rf2011Muncy 2b2110
Alfaro ph1000J.Turner 3b3233
Azocar rf0000Bellinger cf3000
Hosmer 1b3000Lamb dh3010
Voit ph0000Taylor rf3000
Batten pr-2b0000Lux lf3000
Nola c4000
Grisham cf4010
Kim 3b3000
Abrams ss4010

San Diego1000000001
Los Angeles01000020x3

DP_San Diego 0, Los Angeles 1. LOB_San Diego 8, Los Angeles 2. 2B_Machado (18), Profar (18), Muncy (6). 3B_Lamb (1). HR_J.Turner 2 (6).

IPHRERBBSO
San Diego
Musgrove L,8-27533110
Crismatt100002
Los Angeles
White42-361113
Bruihl11-300011
Phillips W,2-311-300001
Vesia H,72-310011
Kimbrel S,14-16100002

WP_White.

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Scott Barry; Second, Ben May; Third, Charlie Ramos.

T_2:50. A_53,094 (56,000).

