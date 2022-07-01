|San Diego
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|1
|7
|1
|Totals
|28
|3
|5
|3
|Profar lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|T.Turner ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Machado dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Freeman 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Crnenworth 2b-1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Smith c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mazara rf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Muncy 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Alfaro ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Turner 3b
|3
|2
|3
|3
|Azocar rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bellinger cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hosmer 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lamb dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Voit ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Taylor rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Batten pr-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lux lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Nola c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Grisham cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Kim 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Abrams ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|San Diego
|100
|000
|000
|—
|1
|Los Angeles
|010
|000
|20x
|—
|3
DP_San Diego 0, Los Angeles 1. LOB_San Diego 8, Los Angeles 2. 2B_Machado (18), Profar (18), Muncy (6). 3B_Lamb (1). HR_J.Turner 2 (6).
|4
|6
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
WP_White.
Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Scott Barry; Second, Ben May; Third, Charlie Ramos.
T_2:50. A_53,094 (56,000).
Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
