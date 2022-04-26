|Los Angeles
|Arizona
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|35
|4
|9
|4
|Totals
|30
|0
|3
|0
|Betts rf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Varsho cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Freeman 1b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Marte 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|T.Turner ss
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Peralta lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Muncy 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|J.Turner 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Beer dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|W.Smith c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|P.Smith rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bellinger cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|C.Kelly c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Taylor dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Ahmed ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Lux lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Hummel ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Alcántara ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Perdomo 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Luplow ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Davidson 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Los Angeles
|200
|010
|010
|—
|4
|Arizona
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
DP_Los Angeles 0, Arizona 1. LOB_Los Angeles 7, Arizona 4. 2B_Freeman (4), T.Turner (3), Taylor (4), Muncy (3). HR_W.Smith (2). SB_Betts (3).
HBP_Buehler (Beer). WP_Buehler, M.Kelly.
Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, Ben May; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Scott Barry.
T_2:33. A_17,750 (48,686).
Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
