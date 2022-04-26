Los AngelesArizona
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals35494Totals30030
Betts rf3210Varsho cf4010
Freeman 1b5120Marte 2b4000
T.Turner ss4012Peralta lf4010
Muncy 2b4011Walker 1b4010
J.Turner 3b4000Beer dh2000
W.Smith c4121P.Smith rf3000
Bellinger cf4000C.Kelly c3000
Taylor dh3010Ahmed ss2000
Lux lf4010Hummel ph1000
Alcántara ss0000
Perdomo 3b2000
Luplow ph1000
Davidson 3b0000

Los Angeles2000100104
Arizona0000000000

DP_Los Angeles 0, Arizona 1. LOB_Los Angeles 7, Arizona 4. 2B_Freeman (4), T.Turner (3), Taylor (4), Muncy (3). HR_W.Smith (2). SB_Betts (3).

IPHRERBBSO
Los Angeles
Buehler W,2-19300010
Arizona
M.Kelly L,1-1673324
Gilbert321113

HBP_Buehler (Beer). WP_Buehler, M.Kelly.

Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, Ben May; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Scott Barry.

T_2:33. A_17,750 (48,686).

