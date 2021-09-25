|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|4
|10
|4
|4
|6
|Betts rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Seager ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.289
|T.Turner 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.320
|Muncy 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|W.Smith c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.267
|J.Turner 3b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.276
|Pollock lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.297
|Treinen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Jansen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Lux cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.245
|Gonsolin p
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|Vesia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Beaty ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Knebel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Taylor ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|2
|4
|2
|3
|13
|Rojas ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.266
|Marte 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.325
|Varsho cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.243
|Calhoun rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.240
|Ramirez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Peralta lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|P.Smith 1b-rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.261
|C.Kelly c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.232
|VanMeter 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.208
|Castellanos p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|a-McCarthy ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Frías p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Mantiply p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Poppen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Clippard p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|d-Walker ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Los Angeles
|030
|001
|000_4
|10
|0
|Arizona
|010
|010
|000_2
|4
|0
a-struck out for Castellanos in the 5th. b-lined out for Vesia in the 7th. c-struck out for Knebel in the 8th. d-popped out for Clippard in the 8th.
LOB_Los Angeles 8, Arizona 5. 2B_W.Smith (18), T.Turner (31), Marte (27). 3B_Seager (3). HR_Pollock (17), off Castellanos; Calhoun (5), off Gonsolin. RBIs_J.Turner (83), Pollock 2 (61), W.Smith (74), Calhoun (15), VanMeter (34). SB_Marte (2). SF_W.Smith. S_Gonsolin.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 6 (Muncy, Seager, Lux, T.Turner, Taylor 2); Arizona 4 (McCarthy, Peralta, Calhoun 2). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 11; Arizona 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_T.Turner, C.Kelly, Varsho. GIDP_Betts, T.Turner.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (T.Turner, Lux, Muncy, Lux); Arizona 2 (Rojas, Marte, P.Smith; Marte, P.Smith).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gonsolin, W, 4-1
|5
|3
|2
|2
|0
|7
|68
|3.00
|Vesia, H, 10
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|23
|2.35
|Knebel, H, 6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|2.70
|Treinen, H, 32
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|29
|1.92
|Jansen, S, 35-40
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|2.33
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Castellanos, L, 2-2
|5
|5
|3
|3
|2
|1
|70
|4.28
|Frías
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|16
|6.75
|Mantiply
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|3.44
|Poppen
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|5.03
|Clippard
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|23
|3.80
|Ramirez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.83
Inherited runners-scored_Mantiply 2-0. WP_Gonsolin(2).
Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Kyle McCrady.
T_2:59. A_19,001 (48,686).