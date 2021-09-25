Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals33410446
Betts rf501001.273
Seager ss401010.289
T.Turner 2b511001.320
Muncy 1b402000.252
W.Smith c311102.267
J.Turner 3b312110.276
Pollock lf411200.297
Treinen p000000---
Jansen p000000.000
Lux cf200021.245
Gonsolin p101000.188
Vesia p000000.000
b-Beaty ph100000.258
Knebel p000000.000
c-Taylor ph-lf100001.257

ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals31242313
Rojas ss300012.266
Marte 2b301010.325
Varsho cf301011.243
Calhoun rf411101.240
Ramirez p000000---
Peralta lf400001.257
P.Smith 1b-rf410003.261
C.Kelly c400003.232
VanMeter 3b301100.208
Castellanos p100001.500
a-McCarthy ph100001.213
Frías p000000---
Mantiply p000000---
Poppen p000000.000
Clippard p000000---
d-Walker ph-1b100000.237

Los Angeles030001000_4100
Arizona010010000_240

a-struck out for Castellanos in the 5th. b-lined out for Vesia in the 7th. c-struck out for Knebel in the 8th. d-popped out for Clippard in the 8th.

LOB_Los Angeles 8, Arizona 5. 2B_W.Smith (18), T.Turner (31), Marte (27). 3B_Seager (3). HR_Pollock (17), off Castellanos; Calhoun (5), off Gonsolin. RBIs_J.Turner (83), Pollock 2 (61), W.Smith (74), Calhoun (15), VanMeter (34). SB_Marte (2). SF_W.Smith. S_Gonsolin.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 6 (Muncy, Seager, Lux, T.Turner, Taylor 2); Arizona 4 (McCarthy, Peralta, Calhoun 2). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 11; Arizona 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_T.Turner, C.Kelly, Varsho. GIDP_Betts, T.Turner.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (T.Turner, Lux, Muncy, Lux); Arizona 2 (Rojas, Marte, P.Smith; Marte, P.Smith).

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gonsolin, W, 4-1532207683.00
Vesia, H, 10110012232.35
Knebel, H, 6100002102.70
Treinen, H, 32100021291.92
Jansen, S, 35-4010000182.33
ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Castellanos, L, 2-2553321704.28
Frías2-321110166.75
Mantiply1-30000143.44
Poppen110001125.03
Clippard120012233.80
Ramirez100001112.83

Inherited runners-scored_Mantiply 2-0. WP_Gonsolin(2).

Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Kyle McCrady.

T_2:59. A_19,001 (48,686).

