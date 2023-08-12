ColoradoLos Angeles
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals30131Totals31484
Tovar ss4121Peralta lf4010
McMahon 3b4010Freeman 1b3000
Rodgers 2b4000Rojas ss0000
Díaz c3000Smith dh4111
Jones lf3000Muncy 3b4000
Toglia rf3000Heyward rf4020
Montero 1b3000Hernández 2b-1b3120
Castro dh3000Outman cf3112
Doyle cf3000Rosario ss-2b3111
Barnes c3000

Colorado1000000001
Los Angeles12000010x4

LOB_Colorado 2, Los Angeles 5. 2B_McMahon (25), Hernández (7). HR_Tovar (12), Smith (15), Outman (14), Rosario (3). SB_Tovar (7).

IPHRERBBSO
Colorado
Lambert L,2-4673314
Koch111101
Suter100000
Los Angeles
Gonsolin W,8-4631106
Brasier H,3100001
Graterol H,15100001
Phillips S,17-19100003

HBP_Koch (Freeman).

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_2:13. A_52,515 (56,000).

