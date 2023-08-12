|Colorado
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|30
|1
|3
|1
|Totals
|31
|4
|8
|4
|Tovar ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Peralta lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|McMahon 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Freeman 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Rodgers 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rojas ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Díaz c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Smith dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Jones lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Muncy 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Toglia rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Heyward rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Montero 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hernández 2b-1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Castro dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Outman cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Doyle cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Rosario ss-2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Barnes c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Colorado
|100
|000
|000
|—
|1
|Los Angeles
|120
|000
|10x
|—
|4
LOB_Colorado 2, Los Angeles 5. 2B_McMahon (25), Hernández (7). HR_Tovar (12), Smith (15), Outman (14), Rosario (3). SB_Tovar (7).
HBP_Koch (Freeman).
Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Laz Diaz.
T_2:13. A_52,515 (56,000).
