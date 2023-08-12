|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|1
|3
|1
|0
|11
|Tovar ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.258
|McMahon 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Rodgers 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.188
|Díaz c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Jones lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.272
|Toglia rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.160
|Montero 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.196
|Castro dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.263
|Doyle cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.198
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|4
|8
|4
|1
|5
|Peralta lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Freeman 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.342
|Rojas ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Smith dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.275
|Muncy 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.193
|Heyward rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Hernández 2b-1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.320
|Outman cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.257
|Rosario ss-2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.262
|Barnes c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.123
|Colorado
|100
|000
|000_1
|3
|0
|Los Angeles
|120
|000
|10x_4
|8
|0
LOB_Colorado 2, Los Angeles 5. 2B_McMahon (25), Hernández (7). HR_Tovar (12), off Gonsolin; Smith (15), off Lambert; Outman (14), off Lambert; Rosario (3), off Koch. RBIs_Tovar (52), Smith (59), Outman 2 (51), Rosario (11). SB_Tovar (7). CS_Heyward (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 2 (Rodgers, Jones); Los Angeles 1 (Rosario). RISP_Colorado 0 for 4; Los Angeles 1 for 3.
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lambert, L, 2-4
|6
|7
|3
|3
|1
|4
|85
|5.46
|Koch
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|18
|1.71
|Suter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|2.52
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gonsolin, W, 8-4
|6
|3
|1
|1
|0
|6
|91
|4.24
|Brasier, H, 3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|1.21
|Graterol, H, 15
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|1.59
|Phillips, S, 17-19
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|13
|2.60
HBP_Koch (Freeman).
Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Laz Diaz.
T_2:13. A_52,515 (56,000).
