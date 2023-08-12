ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals30131011
Tovar ss412102.258
McMahon 3b401001.250
Rodgers 2b400002.188
Díaz c300001.266
Jones lf300002.272
Toglia rf300000.160
Montero 1b300001.196
Castro dh300002.263
Doyle cf300000.198

Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3148415
Peralta lf401000.279
Freeman 1b300000.342
Rojas ss000000.217
Smith dh411103.275
Muncy 3b400001.193
Heyward rf402000.248
Hernández 2b-1b312010.320
Outman cf311200.257
Rosario ss-2b311100.262
Barnes c300001.123

Colorado100000000_130
Los Angeles12000010x_480

LOB_Colorado 2, Los Angeles 5. 2B_McMahon (25), Hernández (7). HR_Tovar (12), off Gonsolin; Smith (15), off Lambert; Outman (14), off Lambert; Rosario (3), off Koch. RBIs_Tovar (52), Smith (59), Outman 2 (51), Rosario (11). SB_Tovar (7). CS_Heyward (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 2 (Rodgers, Jones); Los Angeles 1 (Rosario). RISP_Colorado 0 for 4; Los Angeles 1 for 3.

ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lambert, L, 2-4673314855.46
Koch111101181.71
Suter10000062.52
Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gonsolin, W, 8-4631106914.24
Brasier, H, 3100001121.21
Graterol, H, 15100001111.59
Phillips, S, 17-19100003132.60

HBP_Koch (Freeman).

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_2:13. A_52,515 (56,000).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

