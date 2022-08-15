Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3346447
Betts rf510001.274
T.Turner ss501000.305
Freeman 1b512101.321
Smith c200110.275
Muncy dh401000.188
J.Turner 3b310000.255
Lux 2b311212.296
C.Taylor lf201021.234
Bellinger cf400002.206

MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals31040210
Yelich lf200020.250
Adames ss401002.223
McCutchen dh400002.253
Brosseau 3b200001.270
a-Wong ph-2b200001.251
Renfroe rf400002.242
Tellez 1b402001.239
L.Urías 2b-3b300001.230
Caratini c300000.222
T.Taylor cf301000.227

Los Angeles100012000_460
Milwaukee000000000_041

a-struck out for Brosseau in the 6th.

E_Adames (10). LOB_Los Angeles 8, Milwaukee 6. 2B_Muncy (15), Freeman (38), T.Taylor (14). HR_Freeman (16), off Peralta; Lux (6), off Milner. RBIs_Freeman (73), Smith (65), Lux 2 (37). SF_Smith.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 4 (Bellinger 2, Muncy 2); Milwaukee 3 (Tellez, Renfroe, Brosseau). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 7; Milwaukee 0 for 9.

GIDP_Caratini.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (J.Turner, Lux, Freeman).

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
J.Urías, W, 13-6540026942.40
Martin100004233.96
Ferguson100000110.00
Phillips100000141.37
Price10000092.51
MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Peralta, L, 4-3421143924.21
Strzelecki111001272.92
Milner112201233.40
Alexander320002345.18

HBP_Milner (J.Turner). WP_Martin. PB_Smith (3).

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, David Rackley; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Jeremy Riggs.

T_3:12. A_27,084 (41,900).

