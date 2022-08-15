Los AngelesMilwaukee
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals33464Totals31040
Betts rf5100Yelich lf2000
T.Turner ss5010Adames ss4010
Freeman 1b5121McCutchen dh4000
Smith c2001Brosseau 3b2000
Muncy dh4010Wong ph-2b2000
J.Turner 3b3100Renfroe rf4000
Lux 2b3112Tellez 1b4020
C.Taylor lf2010L.Urías 2b-3b3000
Bellinger cf4000Caratini c3000
T.Taylor cf3010

Los Angeles1000120004
Milwaukee0000000000

E_Adames (10). DP_Los Angeles 1, Milwaukee 0. LOB_Los Angeles 8, Milwaukee 6. 2B_Muncy (15), Freeman (38), T.Taylor (14). HR_Freeman (16), Lux (6). SF_Smith (4).

IPHRERBBSO
Los Angeles
J.Urías W,13-6540026
Martin100004
Ferguson100000
Phillips100000
Price100000
Milwaukee
Peralta L,4-3421143
Strzelecki111001
Milner112201
Alexander320002

HBP_Milner (J.Turner). WP_Martin.

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, David Rackley; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Jeremy Riggs.

T_3:12. A_27,084 (41,900).

