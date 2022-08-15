|Los Angeles
|Milwaukee
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|4
|6
|4
|Totals
|31
|0
|4
|0
|Betts rf
|5
|1
|0
|0
|Yelich lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|T.Turner ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Freeman 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|McCutchen dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Smith c
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Brosseau 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Muncy dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Wong ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Turner 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Renfroe rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Lux 2b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Tellez 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|C.Taylor lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|L.Urías 2b-3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bellinger cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Caratini c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|T.Taylor cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Los Angeles
|100
|012
|000
|—
|4
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
E_Adames (10). DP_Los Angeles 1, Milwaukee 0. LOB_Los Angeles 8, Milwaukee 6. 2B_Muncy (15), Freeman (38), T.Taylor (14). HR_Freeman (16), Lux (6). SF_Smith (4).
|5
|4
|0
|0
|2
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_Milner (J.Turner). WP_Martin.
Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, David Rackley; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Jeremy Riggs.
T_3:12. A_27,084 (41,900).
Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.