|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|4
|9
|4
|7
|9
|Betts rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Freeman 1b
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.322
|T.Turner ss
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.283
|Smith c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|.255
|J.Turner dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|.198
|Taylor lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.240
|Bellinger cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.207
|Alberto 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Lux 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|1
|7
|1
|1
|10
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.234
|Bohm 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.290
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Segura 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.293
|Schwarber dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.199
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.231
|Camargo ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Herrera lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.246
|Quinn cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Los Angeles
|120
|000
|001_4
|9
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|001_1
|7
|1
E_Realmuto (3). LOB_Los Angeles 10, Philadelphia 7. 2B_Betts (8), T.Turner (10), Schwarber 2 (6), Realmuto (5). RBIs_J.Turner (29), Freeman 2 (21), T.Turner (28), Realmuto (9). SB_T.Turner (8). SF_T.Turner.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 6 (Betts, Taylor 3, Bellinger 2); Philadelphia 3 (Herrera 2, Bohm). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 7; Philadelphia 2 for 7.
Runners moved up_J.Turner, Lux, Camargo. GIDP_Alberto, Taylor.
DP_Philadelphia 2 (Bohm, Segura, Hoskins; Bohm, Segura, Hoskins).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Urías, W, 3-3
|5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|80
|2.63
|Almonte, H, 1
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|0.00
|Vesia, H, 3
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|2.53
|Phillips, H, 3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|24
|2.93
|Bickford
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|21
|3.46
|Kimbrel, S, 8-8
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|3.27
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Suárez, L, 4-2
|3
|5
|3
|3
|2
|5
|84
|4.12
|Nelson
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|43
|3.10
|Norwood
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|36
|7.11
|Familia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|3.95
|Bellatti
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|18
|2.38
Inherited runners-scored_Vesia 1-0, Kimbrel 1-0. WP_Nelson.
Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Manny Gonzalez.
T_3:44. A_30,025 (42,792).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.