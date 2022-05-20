Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3349479
Betts rf511001.260
Freeman 1b523200.322
T.Turner ss201121.283
Smith c301022.255
J.Turner dh300121.198
Taylor lf400002.240
Bellinger cf301011.207
Alberto 3b401001.237
Lux 2b411000.260

PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals34171110
Hoskins 1b300010.234
Bohm 3b400001.290
Castellanos rf400001.264
Segura 2b401000.293
Schwarber dh412001.199
Realmuto c401102.231
Camargo ss402001.263
Herrera lf400003.246
Quinn cf301001.143

Los Angeles120000001_490
Philadelphia000000001_171

E_Realmuto (3). LOB_Los Angeles 10, Philadelphia 7. 2B_Betts (8), T.Turner (10), Schwarber 2 (6), Realmuto (5). RBIs_J.Turner (29), Freeman 2 (21), T.Turner (28), Realmuto (9). SB_T.Turner (8). SF_T.Turner.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 6 (Betts, Taylor 3, Bellinger 2); Philadelphia 3 (Herrera 2, Bohm). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 7; Philadelphia 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_J.Turner, Lux, Camargo. GIDP_Alberto, Taylor.

DP_Philadelphia 2 (Bohm, Segura, Hoskins; Bohm, Segura, Hoskins).

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Urías, W, 3-3520005802.63
Almonte, H, 111-310001170.00
Vesia, H, 32-30000082.53
Phillips, H, 3110012242.93
Bickford2-321101213.46
Kimbrel, S, 8-81-31000163.27
PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Suárez, L, 4-2353325844.12
Nelson220020433.10
Norwood200023367.11
Familia110010133.95
Bellatti111001182.38

Inherited runners-scored_Vesia 1-0, Kimbrel 1-0. WP_Nelson.

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_3:44. A_30,025 (42,792).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you