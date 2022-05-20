Los AngelesPhiladelphia
Totals33494Totals34171
Betts rf5110Hoskins 1b3000
Freeman 1b5232Bohm 3b4000
T.Turner ss2011Castellanos rf4000
Smith c3010Segura 2b4010
J.Turner dh3001Schwarber dh4120
Taylor lf4000Realmuto c4011
Bellinger cf3010Camargo ss4020
Alberto 3b4010Herrera lf4000
Lux 2b4110Quinn cf3010

Los Angeles1200000014
Philadelphia0000000011

E_Realmuto (3). DP_Los Angeles 0, Philadelphia 2. LOB_Los Angeles 10, Philadelphia 7. 2B_Betts (8), T.Turner (10), Schwarber 2 (6), Realmuto (5). SB_T.Turner (8). SF_T.Turner (3).

IPHRERBBSO
Los Angeles
Urías W,3-3520005
Almonte H,111-310001
Vesia H,32-300000
Phillips H,3110012
Bickford2-321101
Kimbrel S,8-81-310001
Philadelphia
Suárez L,4-2353325
Nelson220020
Norwood200023
Familia110010
Bellatti111001

WP_Nelson.

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_3:44. A_30,025 (42,792).

