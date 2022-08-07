San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals2802024
Profar lf401000.253
Soto rf200020.249
Machado 3b400001.289
Bell 1b300000.297
Drury dh300000.268
Cronenworth 2b300001.236
Myers cf200001.236
a-Grisham ph-cf100000.194
Kim ss301000.247
Nola c200001.243
d-Mazara ph100000.269

Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals35411407
Betts rf412000.275
Turner ss411000.305
Freeman 1b402202.324
Smith c400000.270
Muncy 3b402000.174
Lux 2b300001.297
b-Alberto ph-2b100000.257
Gallo dh300002.200
c-Thompson ph-dh101000.248
Taylor lf400002.233
Bellinger cf323200.212

San Diego000000000_020
Los Angeles00200020x_4110

a-grounded out for Myers in the 8th. b-grounded out for Lux in the 8th. c-doubled for Gallo in the 8th. d-grounded out for Nola in the 9th.

LOB_San Diego 3, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Betts (22), Muncy (12), Thompson (7). HR_Bellinger (14), off Darvish; Bellinger (15), off García. RBIs_Bellinger 2 (46), Freeman 2 (71). SB_Turner (19).

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 0; Los Angeles 5 (Smith, Gallo, Taylor 2, Freeman). RISP_San Diego 0 for 0; Los Angeles 2 for 12.

Runners moved up_Turner 2, Lux. GIDP_Soto.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Turner, Muncy, Freeman).

San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Darvish, L, 10-56722051033.28
García132201153.54
Hill110001193.27
Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Anderson, W, 13-1720013842.72
Phillips100001141.43
Kimbrel100010164.15

WP_Darvish.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_2:48. A_48,093 (56,000).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you