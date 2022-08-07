|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|0
|2
|0
|2
|4
|Profar lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Soto rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.249
|Machado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.289
|Bell 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.297
|Drury dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Cronenworth 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Myers cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|a-Grisham ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.194
|Kim ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Nola c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|d-Mazara ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|4
|11
|4
|0
|7
|Betts rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Turner ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.305
|Freeman 1b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.324
|Smith c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Muncy 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.174
|Lux 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.297
|b-Alberto ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Gallo dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|c-Thompson ph-dh
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Taylor lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.233
|Bellinger cf
|3
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.212
|San Diego
|000
|000
|000_0
|2
|0
|Los Angeles
|002
|000
|20x_4
|11
|0
a-grounded out for Myers in the 8th. b-grounded out for Lux in the 8th. c-doubled for Gallo in the 8th. d-grounded out for Nola in the 9th.
LOB_San Diego 3, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Betts (22), Muncy (12), Thompson (7). HR_Bellinger (14), off Darvish; Bellinger (15), off García. RBIs_Bellinger 2 (46), Freeman 2 (71). SB_Turner (19).
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 0; Los Angeles 5 (Smith, Gallo, Taylor 2, Freeman). RISP_San Diego 0 for 0; Los Angeles 2 for 12.
Runners moved up_Turner 2, Lux. GIDP_Soto.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (Turner, Muncy, Freeman).
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Darvish, L, 10-5
|6
|7
|2
|2
|0
|5
|103
|3.28
|García
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|15
|3.54
|Hill
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|3.27
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson, W, 13-1
|7
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|84
|2.72
|Phillips
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|1.43
|Kimbrel
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|4.15
WP_Darvish.
Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Nic Lentz.
T_2:48. A_48,093 (56,000).
