San DiegoLos Angeles
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals28020Totals354114
Profar lf4010Betts rf4120
Soto rf2000Turner ss4110
Machado 3b4000Freeman 1b4022
Bell 1b3000Smith c4000
Drury dh3000Muncy 3b4020
Cronenworth 2b3000Lux 2b3000
Myers cf2000Alberto ph-2b1000
Grisham ph-cf1000Gallo dh3000
Kim ss3010Thompson ph-dh1010
Nola c2000Taylor lf4000
Mazara ph1000Bellinger cf3232

San Diego0000000000
Los Angeles00200020x4

DP_San Diego 0, Los Angeles 1. LOB_San Diego 3, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Betts (22), Muncy (12), Thompson (7). HR_Bellinger 2 (15). SB_Turner (19).

IPHRERBBSO
San Diego
Darvish L,10-5672205
García132201
Hill110001
Los Angeles
Anderson W,13-1720013
Phillips100001
Kimbrel100010

WP_Darvish.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_2:48. A_48,093 (56,000).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

