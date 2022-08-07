|San Diego
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|28
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|35
|4
|11
|4
|Profar lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Betts rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Soto rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Turner ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Machado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Freeman 1b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|Bell 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Smith c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Drury dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Muncy 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Cronenworth 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lux 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Myers cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Alberto ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Grisham ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gallo dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Kim ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Thompson ph-dh
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Nola c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Taylor lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mazara ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bellinger cf
|3
|2
|3
|2
|San Diego
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|Los Angeles
|002
|000
|20x
|—
|4
DP_San Diego 0, Los Angeles 1. LOB_San Diego 3, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Betts (22), Muncy (12), Thompson (7). HR_Bellinger 2 (15). SB_Turner (19).
WP_Darvish.
Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Nic Lentz.
T_2:48. A_48,093 (56,000).
