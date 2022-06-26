Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals455125313
T.Turner ss611103.317
Freeman 1b502112.305
Smith c602000.262
Muncy 3b500000.162
J.Turner dh400012.219
Bellinger cf511002.214
Lux 2b512001.286
Alvarez lf200001.143
a-Taylor ph-lf323100.254
Thompson rf401212.200

AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals39383512
Swanson ss601003.304
d'Arnaud c522000.269
Olson 1b401112.249
Riley 3b300111.253
Ozuna lf401101.227
Heredia rf000000.130
b-Ford ph000010.182
1-Gosselin pr-rf000000.200
Arcia 2b400002.289
Contreras dh300020.259
Duvall rf-lf501001.198
Harris II cf512002.330

Los Angeles00000000212_5121
Atlanta00000110010_380

a-singled for Alvarez in the 7th. b-walked for Heredia in the 10th.

1-ran for Ford in the 10th.

E_Smith (2). LOB_Los Angeles 12, Atlanta 12. 2B_Smith (10), Freeman (24), Taylor (19), Duvall (11), d'Arnaud (14). RBIs_Thompson 2 (7), Freeman (46), Taylor (27), T.Turner (53), Ozuna (32), Riley (43), Olson (40). SB_Harris II (3), Taylor (6), Thompson (1), T.Turner (15). SF_Riley.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 8 (Smith, T.Turner 2, Alvarez, J.Turner 2, Bellinger 2); Atlanta 7 (Arcia, Contreras, Duvall 2, Swanson 2, Ozuna). RISP_Los Angeles 4 for 18; Atlanta 2 for 16.

Runners moved up_Smith, Lux, Riley, Duvall. GIDP_Duvall.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Lux, Freeman).

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gonsolin52-351125941.58
Almonte1-300010120.96
Vesia1-321110173.52
Bickford2-300001105.32
Moronta200003281.64
Kimbrel, W, 1-3111012254.12
Graterol, S, 1-210000194.01
AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Strider650007953.02
Lee, H, 32-310001120.59
Chavez, H, 31-300011162.97
Minter, H, 1610000191.69
Jansen, BS, 20-24132202283.58
Smith111010103.41
O'Day, L, 1-22-322101154.96
Stephens1-30001063.28

Inherited runners-scored_Almonte 1-0, Bickford 3-1, Chavez 1-0, Stephens 1-0. IBB_off Smith (J.Turner), off Stephens (Freeman). HBP_Almonte (Arcia). WP_Gonsolin, Strider.

Umpires_Home, Malachi Moore; First, Alex MacKay; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, CB Bucknor.

T_4:23. A_42,217 (41,084).

