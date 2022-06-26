|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|45
|5
|12
|5
|3
|13
|T.Turner ss
|6
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.317
|Freeman 1b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|1
|2
|.305
|Smith c
|6
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Muncy 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.162
|J.Turner dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.219
|Bellinger cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.214
|Lux 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Alvarez lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|a-Taylor ph-lf
|3
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.254
|Thompson rf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.200
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|39
|3
|8
|3
|5
|12
|Swanson ss
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.304
|d'Arnaud c
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.249
|Riley 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.253
|Ozuna lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.227
|Heredia rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.130
|b-Ford ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.182
|1-Gosselin pr-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Arcia 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.289
|Contreras dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.259
|Duvall rf-lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.198
|Harris II cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.330
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|002
|12_5
|12
|1
|Atlanta
|000
|001
|100
|10_3
|8
|0
a-singled for Alvarez in the 7th. b-walked for Heredia in the 10th.
1-ran for Ford in the 10th.
E_Smith (2). LOB_Los Angeles 12, Atlanta 12. 2B_Smith (10), Freeman (24), Taylor (19), Duvall (11), d'Arnaud (14). RBIs_Thompson 2 (7), Freeman (46), Taylor (27), T.Turner (53), Ozuna (32), Riley (43), Olson (40). SB_Harris II (3), Taylor (6), Thompson (1), T.Turner (15). SF_Riley.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 8 (Smith, T.Turner 2, Alvarez, J.Turner 2, Bellinger 2); Atlanta 7 (Arcia, Contreras, Duvall 2, Swanson 2, Ozuna). RISP_Los Angeles 4 for 18; Atlanta 2 for 16.
Runners moved up_Smith, Lux, Riley, Duvall. GIDP_Duvall.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (Lux, Freeman).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gonsolin
|5
|2-3
|5
|1
|1
|2
|5
|94
|1.58
|Almonte
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|0.96
|Vesia
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|17
|3.52
|Bickford
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|5.32
|Moronta
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|28
|1.64
|Kimbrel, W, 1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|25
|4.12
|Graterol, S, 1-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|4.01
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Strider
|6
|5
|0
|0
|0
|7
|95
|3.02
|Lee, H, 3
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|0.59
|Chavez, H, 3
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|2.97
|Minter, H, 16
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|1.69
|Jansen, BS, 20-24
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|28
|3.58
|Smith
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|10
|3.41
|O'Day, L, 1-2
|2-3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|15
|4.96
|Stephens
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6
|3.28
Inherited runners-scored_Almonte 1-0, Bickford 3-1, Chavez 1-0, Stephens 1-0. IBB_off Smith (J.Turner), off Stephens (Freeman). HBP_Almonte (Arcia). WP_Gonsolin, Strider.
Umpires_Home, Malachi Moore; First, Alex MacKay; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, CB Bucknor.
T_4:23. A_42,217 (41,084).
