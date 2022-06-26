|Los Angeles
|Atlanta
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|45
|5
|12
|5
|Totals
|39
|3
|8
|3
|T.Turner ss
|6
|1
|1
|1
|Swanson ss
|6
|0
|1
|0
|Freeman 1b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|d'Arnaud c
|5
|2
|2
|0
|Smith c
|6
|0
|2
|0
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Muncy 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Riley 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|J.Turner dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ozuna lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Bellinger cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Heredia rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lux 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Ford ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alvarez lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Gosselin pr-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Taylor ph-lf
|3
|2
|3
|1
|Arcia 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Thompson rf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Contreras dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Duvall rf-lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Harris II cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|002
|—
|5
|Atlanta
|000
|001
|100
|—
|3
E_Smith (2). DP_Los Angeles 1, Atlanta 0. LOB_Los Angeles 12, Atlanta 12. 2B_Smith (10), Freeman (24), Taylor (19), Duvall (11), d'Arnaud (14). SB_Harris II (3), Taylor (6), Thompson (1), T.Turner (15). SF_Riley (2).
|5
|5
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|5
|0
|0
|0
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
HBP_Almonte (Arcia). WP_Gonsolin, Strider.
Umpires_Home, Malachi Moore; First, Alex MacKay; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, CB Bucknor.
T_4:23. A_42,217 (41,084).
Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.