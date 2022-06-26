Los AngelesAtlanta
Totals455125Totals39383
T.Turner ss6111Swanson ss6010
Freeman 1b5021d'Arnaud c5220
Smith c6020Olson 1b4011
Muncy 3b5000Riley 3b3001
J.Turner dh4000Ozuna lf4011
Bellinger cf5110Heredia rf0000
Lux 2b5120Ford ph0000
Alvarez lf2000Gosselin pr-rf0000
Taylor ph-lf3231Arcia 2b4000
Thompson rf4012Contreras dh3000
Duvall rf-lf5010
Harris II cf5120

Los Angeles000000002125
Atlanta000001100103

E_Smith (2). DP_Los Angeles 1, Atlanta 0. LOB_Los Angeles 12, Atlanta 12. 2B_Smith (10), Freeman (24), Taylor (19), Duvall (11), d'Arnaud (14). SB_Harris II (3), Taylor (6), Thompson (1), T.Turner (15). SF_Riley (2).

IPHRERBBSO
Los Angeles
Gonsolin52-351125
Almonte1-300010
Vesia1-321110
Bickford2-300001
Moronta200003
Kimbrel W,1-3111012
Graterol S,1-2100001
Atlanta
Strider650007
Lee H,32-310001
Chavez H,31-300011
Minter H,16100001
Jansen BS,20-24132202
Smith111010
O'Day L,1-22-322101
Stephens1-300010

HBP_Almonte (Arcia). WP_Gonsolin, Strider.

Umpires_Home, Malachi Moore; First, Alex MacKay; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, CB Bucknor.

T_4:23. A_42,217 (41,084).

