Totals34585Totals27030
Betts 2b5000Profar lf3000
Freeman 1b4110Tovar ss4010
Smith c4000McMahon 3b3010
Muncy 3b3100Díaz c3000
Martinez dh4223Cron dh3000
Peralta lf4110Grichuk rf3000
Heyward rf3010Montero 1b3000
Outman cf4021Montes 2b2000
Rojas ss3011Castro ph1000
Doyle cf2010
Jones ph0000

Los Angeles0220010005
Colorado0000000000

E_McMahon (5). DP_Los Angeles 2, Colorado 1. LOB_Los Angeles 5, Colorado 4. 2B_Peralta (8), Heyward (9), Rojas (8). HR_Martinez 2 (18). SF_Rojas (3).

IPHRERBBSO
Los Angeles
Kershaw W,10-4610012
Graterol120000
Brasier100000
Bickford2-300032
Phillips S,11-121-300000
Colorado
Seabold L,1-4554413
Hand121100
Mears100000
Koch210001

Mears pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

HBP_Seabold (Heyward). WP_Bickford.

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Alex MacKay; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_2:31. A_38,738 (50,144).

