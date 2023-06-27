|Los Angeles
|Colorado
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|5
|8
|5
|Totals
|27
|0
|3
|0
|Betts 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Profar lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Freeman 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Tovar ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Smith c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|McMahon 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Muncy 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Díaz c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Martinez dh
|4
|2
|2
|3
|Cron dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Peralta lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Grichuk rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Heyward rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Montero 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Outman cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Montes 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Rojas ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Castro ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Doyle cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Jones ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Los Angeles
|022
|001
|000
|—
|5
|Colorado
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
E_McMahon (5). DP_Los Angeles 2, Colorado 1. LOB_Los Angeles 5, Colorado 4. 2B_Peralta (8), Heyward (9), Rojas (8). HR_Martinez 2 (18). SF_Rojas (3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|Kershaw W,10-4
|6
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Graterol
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brasier
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bickford
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|Phillips S,11-12
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colorado
|Seabold L,1-4
|5
|5
|4
|4
|1
|3
|Hand
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Mears
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Koch
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Mears pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
HBP_Seabold (Heyward). WP_Bickford.
Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Alex MacKay; Third, Alfonso Marquez.
T_2:31. A_38,738 (50,144).
