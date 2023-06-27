Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3458514
Betts 2b500001.253
Freeman 1b411000.316
Smith c400001.286
Muncy 3b310012.189
Martinez dh422300.258
Peralta lf411000.265
Heyward rf301000.236
Outman cf402100.240
Rojas ss301100.230

ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals2703044
Profar lf300010.234
Tovar ss401001.262
McMahon 3b301010.264
Díaz c300010.286
Cron dh300000.223
Grichuk rf300001.289
Montero 1b300000.202
Montes 2b200000.206
a-Castro ph100001.274
Doyle cf201001.216
b-Jones ph000010.316

Los Angeles022001000_580
Colorado000000000_031

a-struck out for Montes in the 9th. b-walked for Doyle in the 9th.

E_McMahon (5). LOB_Los Angeles 5, Colorado 4. 2B_Peralta (8), Heyward (9), Rojas (8). HR_Martinez (17), off Seabold; Martinez (18), off Hand. RBIs_Outman (35), Rojas (7), Martinez 3 (51). CS_Doyle (3). SF_Rojas.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Betts 3); Colorado 2 (Díaz 2). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 6; Colorado 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Rojas. GIDP_Freeman, Cron, Díaz.

DP_Los Angeles 2 (Rojas, Betts, Freeman; Muncy, Betts, Freeman); Colorado 1 (Montero, Tovar, Montero).

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kershaw, W, 10-4610012792.55
Graterol120000192.06
Brasier10000072.08
Bickford2-300032286.67
Phillips, S, 11-121-30000031.97
ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Seabold, L, 1-4554413935.98
Hand121100173.62
Mears100000102.57
Koch210001170.00

Inherited runners-scored_Phillips 3-0. HBP_Seabold (Heyward). WP_Bickford.

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Alex MacKay; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_2:31. A_38,738 (50,144).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you