|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|5
|8
|5
|1
|4
|Betts 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Freeman 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.316
|Smith c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Muncy 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.189
|Martinez dh
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.258
|Peralta lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Heyward rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Outman cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.240
|Rojas ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.230
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|27
|0
|3
|0
|4
|4
|Profar lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.234
|Tovar ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|McMahon 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.264
|Díaz c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.286
|Cron dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.223
|Grichuk rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.289
|Montero 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.202
|Montes 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.206
|a-Castro ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Doyle cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|b-Jones ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.316
|Los Angeles
|022
|001
|000_5
|8
|0
|Colorado
|000
|000
|000_0
|3
|1
a-struck out for Montes in the 9th. b-walked for Doyle in the 9th.
E_McMahon (5). LOB_Los Angeles 5, Colorado 4. 2B_Peralta (8), Heyward (9), Rojas (8). HR_Martinez (17), off Seabold; Martinez (18), off Hand. RBIs_Outman (35), Rojas (7), Martinez 3 (51). CS_Doyle (3). SF_Rojas.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Betts 3); Colorado 2 (Díaz 2). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 6; Colorado 0 for 3.
Runners moved up_Rojas. GIDP_Freeman, Cron, Díaz.
DP_Los Angeles 2 (Rojas, Betts, Freeman; Muncy, Betts, Freeman); Colorado 1 (Montero, Tovar, Montero).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kershaw, W, 10-4
|6
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|79
|2.55
|Graterol
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|2.06
|Brasier
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|2.08
|Bickford
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|28
|6.67
|Phillips, S, 11-12
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1.97
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Seabold, L, 1-4
|5
|5
|4
|4
|1
|3
|93
|5.98
|Hand
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|17
|3.62
|Mears
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|2.57
|Koch
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Phillips 3-0. HBP_Seabold (Heyward). WP_Bickford.
Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Alex MacKay; Third, Alfonso Marquez.
T_2:31. A_38,738 (50,144).
