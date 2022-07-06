ColoradoLos Angeles
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals34282Totals30585
Joe rf4010Betts rf4111
Bryant lf4121T.Turner ss4000
Blackmon dh3000Freeman 1b4010
Cron 1b4010Smith c3100
Rodgers 2b4000Muncy 3b2322
McMahon 3b4130J.Turner dh4021
Iglesias ss4011Lamb lf2000
Daza cf4000Thompson lf1011
Díaz c3000Bellinger cf4000
Lux 2b2010

Colorado0100010002
Los Angeles02110001x5

DP_Colorado 2, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Colorado 6, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Iglesias (17), Muncy (7). 3B_Lux (3). HR_Bryant (1), Muncy (8), Betts (18). SB_Muncy (1), McMahon (2).

IPHRERBBSO
Colorado
Márquez L,4-7664437
Gilbreath100011
Colomé2-321111
Estévez1-300001
Los Angeles
Pepiot W,1-0541116
Bickford H,512-321101
Phillips H,1011-310003
Graterol S,2-3110002

Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Chris Segal; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Bill Welke.

T_3:00. A_45,885 (56,000).

