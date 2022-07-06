ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals34282112
Joe rf401002.270
Bryant lf412101.293
Blackmon dh300012.269
Cron 1b401001.297
Rodgers 2b400001.258
McMahon 3b413001.245
Iglesias ss401101.293
Daza cf400002.308
Díaz c300001.211

Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals30585510
Betts rf411101.277
T.Turner ss400002.307
Freeman 1b401002.302
Smith c310010.253
Muncy 3b232220.171
J.Turner dh402101.242
Lamb lf200011.300
Thompson lf101100.240
Bellinger cf400003.205
Lux 2b201010.290

Colorado010001000_280
Los Angeles02110001x_580

LOB_Colorado 6, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Iglesias (17), Muncy (7). 3B_Lux (3). HR_Bryant (1), off Bickford; Muncy (8), off Márquez; Betts (18), off Márquez. RBIs_Iglesias (23), Bryant (6), Muncy 2 (25), Betts (42), J.Turner (44), Thompson (11). SB_Muncy (1), McMahon (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 2 (Díaz 2); Los Angeles 2 (Lamb, Bellinger). RISP_Colorado 0 for 4; Los Angeles 2 for 6.

GIDP_Bryant, Lamb, Bellinger.

DP_Colorado 2 (McMahon, Iglesias, Cron; McMahon, Iglesias, Cron); Los Angeles 1 (Muncy, Lux, Freeman).

ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Márquez, L, 4-76644371045.90
Gilbreath100011243.86
Colomé2-321111212.70
Estévez1-30000155.13
Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Pepiot, W, 1-0541116852.76
Bickford, H, 512-321101284.73
Phillips, H, 1011-310003201.65
Graterol, S, 2-3110002153.55

Inherited runners-scored_Estévez 2-0, Phillips 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Chris Segal; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Bill Welke.

T_3:00. A_45,885 (56,000).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

