ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3438329
Joe dh300012.270
Daza cf401001.314
Bryant lf401000.284
Cron 1b411102.297
Rodgers 2b401000.262
Grichuk rf400001.251
Iglesias ss422101.293
Díaz c301010.214
Hampson 3b300002.227
a-Blackmon ph101100.272
1-McMahon pr000000.237

Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3258537
Betts 2b-rf401101.278
T.Turner ss401102.311
Freeman 1b400001.302
Smith c400000.256
J.Turner dh413000.238
Taylor lf110011.238
Lux 2b201000.288
Thompson rf-lf311310.224
Bellinger cf321010.208
Alberto 3b300002.224

Colorado000010002_380
Los Angeles00004010x_580

a-singled for Hampson in the 9th.

1-ran for Blackmon in the 9th.

LOB_Colorado 7, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Bryant (5), Bellinger (14), T.Turner (20). HR_Iglesias (2), off Urías; Cron (20), off Moronta; Thompson (2), off Freeland. RBIs_Iglesias (22), Cron (65), Blackmon (45), Thompson 3 (10), Betts (41), T.Turner (59). SB_Joe (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 4 (Cron, Joe, Bryant 2); Los Angeles 3 (Thompson, Bellinger, Freeman). RISP_Colorado 1 for 6; Los Angeles 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Alberto. GIDP_Daza.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Alberto, Betts, Freeman).

ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Freeland, L, 4-652-364415974.43
Chacín11-311112226.81
Lawrence110010205.17
Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Urías, W, 7-6651117992.57
Bickford, H, 4100001154.68
Graterol10000093.65
Moronta2-322210193.68
Almonte, S, 1-21-31000181.74

Inherited runners-scored_Chacín 2-0, Almonte 2-1. HBP_Urías (Joe).

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_3:06. A_47,163 (56,000).

