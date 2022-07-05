|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|3
|2
|9
|Joe dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.270
|Daza cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.314
|Bryant lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|Cron 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.297
|Rodgers 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Grichuk rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Iglesias ss
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.293
|Díaz c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.214
|Hampson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.227
|a-Blackmon ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.272
|1-McMahon pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|5
|8
|5
|3
|7
|Betts 2b-rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.278
|T.Turner ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.311
|Freeman 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.302
|Smith c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|J.Turner dh
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Taylor lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.238
|Lux 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Thompson rf-lf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|1
|0
|.224
|Bellinger cf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.208
|Alberto 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.224
|Colorado
|000
|010
|002_3
|8
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|040
|10x_5
|8
|0
a-singled for Hampson in the 9th.
1-ran for Blackmon in the 9th.
LOB_Colorado 7, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Bryant (5), Bellinger (14), T.Turner (20). HR_Iglesias (2), off Urías; Cron (20), off Moronta; Thompson (2), off Freeland. RBIs_Iglesias (22), Cron (65), Blackmon (45), Thompson 3 (10), Betts (41), T.Turner (59). SB_Joe (5).
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 4 (Cron, Joe, Bryant 2); Los Angeles 3 (Thompson, Bellinger, Freeman). RISP_Colorado 1 for 6; Los Angeles 2 for 6.
Runners moved up_Alberto. GIDP_Daza.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (Alberto, Betts, Freeman).
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Freeland, L, 4-6
|5
|2-3
|6
|4
|4
|1
|5
|97
|4.43
|Chacín
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|22
|6.81
|Lawrence
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|20
|5.17
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Urías, W, 7-6
|6
|5
|1
|1
|1
|7
|99
|2.57
|Bickford, H, 4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|4.68
|Graterol
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|3.65
|Moronta
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|19
|3.68
|Almonte, S, 1-2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|1.74
Inherited runners-scored_Chacín 2-0, Almonte 2-1. HBP_Urías (Joe).
Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Andy Fletcher.
T_3:06. A_47,163 (56,000).
