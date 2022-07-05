|Colorado
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|3
|Totals
|32
|5
|8
|5
|Joe dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Betts 2b-rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Daza cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|T.Turner ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Bryant lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Freeman 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cron 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Smith c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rodgers 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|J.Turner dh
|4
|1
|3
|0
|Grichuk rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Taylor lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Iglesias ss
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Lux 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Díaz c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Thompson rf-lf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|Hampson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bellinger cf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Blackmon ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Alberto 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|McMahon pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colorado
|000
|010
|002
|—
|3
|Los Angeles
|000
|040
|10x
|—
|5
DP_Colorado 0, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Colorado 7, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Bryant (5), Bellinger (14), T.Turner (20). HR_Iglesias (2), Cron (20), Thompson (2). SB_Joe (5).
|6
|5
|1
|1
|1
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Urías (Joe).
Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Andy Fletcher.
T_3:06. A_47,163 (56,000).
Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
