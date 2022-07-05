ColoradoLos Angeles
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals34383Totals32585
Joe dh3000Betts 2b-rf4011
Daza cf4010T.Turner ss4011
Bryant lf4010Freeman 1b4000
Cron 1b4111Smith c4000
Rodgers 2b4010J.Turner dh4130
Grichuk rf4000Taylor lf1100
Iglesias ss4221Lux 2b2010
Díaz c3010Thompson rf-lf3113
Hampson 3b3000Bellinger cf3210
Blackmon ph1011Alberto 3b3000
McMahon pr0000

Colorado0000100023
Los Angeles00004010x5

DP_Colorado 0, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Colorado 7, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Bryant (5), Bellinger (14), T.Turner (20). HR_Iglesias (2), Cron (20), Thompson (2). SB_Joe (5).

IPHRERBBSO
Colorado
Freeland L,4-652-364415
Chacín11-311112
Lawrence110010
Los Angeles
Urías W,7-6651117
Bickford H,4100001
Graterol100000
Moronta2-322210
Almonte S,1-21-310001

HBP_Urías (Joe).

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_3:06. A_47,163 (56,000).

