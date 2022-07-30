|Los Angeles
|Colorado
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|36
|5
|10
|5
|Totals
|32
|4
|7
|4
|Betts rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Blackmon dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|T.Turner ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Bryant lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Freeman 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Cron 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Smith c
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Rodgers 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Lamb dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Iglesias ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Lux 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Grichuk cf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|Muncy 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|McMahon 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Bellinger cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Joe rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Thompson lf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Serven c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Los Angeles
|221
|000
|000
|—
|5
|Colorado
|020
|000
|002
|—
|4
E_T.Turner (9), Cron (5). DP_Los Angeles 2, Colorado 1. LOB_Los Angeles 13, Colorado 3. 2B_Bellinger (16), Lamb (4), Iglesias (22). 3B_Betts (1), Grichuk (1). HR_Smith (15), Thompson (4). SB_Freeman (9). SF_Lux (3), McMahon (2).
HBP_Kuhl (Smith). WP_Feltner.
Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Andy Fletcher.
T_3:12. A_41,656 (50,445).
Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
