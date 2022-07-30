Los AngelesColorado
Betts rf3010Blackmon dh4000
T.Turner ss5110Bryant lf4120
Freeman 1b4100Cron 1b4000
Smith c3122Rodgers 2b4110
Lamb dh4020Iglesias ss3120
Lux 2b3001Grichuk cf4123
Muncy 3b4010McMahon 3b3001
Bellinger cf5110Joe rf3000
Thompson lf5122Serven c3000

Los Angeles2210000005
Colorado0200000024

E_T.Turner (9), Cron (5). DP_Los Angeles 2, Colorado 1. LOB_Los Angeles 13, Colorado 3. 2B_Bellinger (16), Lamb (4), Iglesias (22). 3B_Betts (1), Grichuk (1). HR_Smith (15), Thompson (4). SB_Freeman (9). SF_Lux (3), McMahon (2).

IPHRERBBSO
Los Angeles
Urías W,10-6742204
Phillips H,12100002
Kimbrel S,18-21132211
Colorado
Kuhl L,6-632-365543
Feltner31-330022
Stephenson110000
Estévez100012

HBP_Kuhl (Smith). WP_Feltner.

Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_3:12. A_41,656 (50,445).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

