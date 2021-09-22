|Los Angeles
|Colorado
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|36
|5
|9
|5
|Totals
|39
|4
|9
|4
|Betts cf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Hampson cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Seager ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rodgers 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|T.Turner 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Story ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Muncy 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Blackmon rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|J.Turner 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cron 1b
|5
|1
|3
|2
|Smith c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Díaz c
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Lux lf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|McMahon 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Raley rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Vilade lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Urías p
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Tapia ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Beaty ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kinley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kelly p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Daza ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Treinen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Estévez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jansen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chacín p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pujols ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Ruiz ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gonsolin pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Welker ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Graterol p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Senzatela p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Vesia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stephenson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hilliard ph-lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|022
|000
|—
|5
|Colorado
|000
|202
|000
|—
|4
DP_Los Angeles 0, Colorado 1. LOB_Los Angeles 3, Colorado 11. 2B_Muncy (25), Blackmon (25), Cron 2 (26), McMahon (28), Díaz (17). SF_Smith (9).
|6
|7
|4
|4
|0
|5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|7
|4
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
WP_Jansen.
Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Jansen Visconti.
T_3:30. A_23,869 (50,445).
