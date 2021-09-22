Los AngelesColorado
Totals36595Totals39494
Betts cf5011Hampson cf5110
Seager ss4000Rodgers 2b5110
T.Turner 2b4120Story ss3000
Muncy 1b4111Blackmon rf5111
J.Turner 3b4000Cron 1b5132
Smith c3001Díaz c5011
Lux lf4220McMahon 3b4010
Raley rf4110Vilade lf2000
Urías p2011Tapia ph0000
Beaty ph1000Kinley p0000
Kelly p0000Daza ph1000
Treinen p0000Estévez p0000
Jansen p0000Chacín p0000
Pujols ph1011Ruiz ph0000
Gonsolin pr0000Welker ph1000
Graterol p0000Senzatela p2000
Vesia p0000Stephenson p0000
Hilliard ph-lf1010

Los Angeles00002200015
Colorado00020200004

DP_Los Angeles 0, Colorado 1. LOB_Los Angeles 3, Colorado 11. 2B_Muncy (25), Blackmon (25), Cron 2 (26), McMahon (28), Díaz (17). SF_Smith (9).

IPHRERBBSO
Los Angeles
Urías674405
Kelly2-310021
Treinen11-310003
Jansen W,3-4100021
Graterol H,42-300011
Vesia S,1-21-300000
Colorado
Senzatela674403
Stephenson100002
Kinley100001
Estévez110000
Chacín L,3-2111001

WP_Jansen.

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_3:30. A_23,869 (50,445).

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

