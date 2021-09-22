|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|5
|9
|5
|0
|7
|Betts cf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.275
|Seager ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|T.Turner 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.318
|Muncy 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.252
|J.Turner 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Smith c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.268
|Lux lf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Raley rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.175
|Urías p
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.200
|a-Beaty ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Kelly p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Treinen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Jansen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|e-Pujols ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.261
|1-Gonsolin pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.133
|Graterol p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Vesia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|39
|4
|9
|4
|5
|11
|Hampson cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.242
|Rodgers 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.287
|Story ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.247
|Blackmon rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.266
|Cron 1b
|5
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.271
|Díaz c
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.236
|McMahon 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.256
|Vilade lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|b-Tapia ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.276
|Kinley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|d-Daza ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|Estévez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Chacín p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|f-Ruiz ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|g-Welker ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.174
|Senzatela p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.053
|Stephenson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|c-Hilliard ph-lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.201
|Los Angeles
|000
|022
|000
|1_5
|9
|0
|Colorado
|000
|202
|000
|0_4
|9
|0
a-grounded out for Urías in the 7th. b-walked for Vilade in the 7th. c-singled for Stephenson in the 7th. d-struck out for Kinley in the 8th. e-singled for Jansen in the 10th. f- for Chacín in the 10th. g-flied out for Ruiz in the 10th.
1-ran for Pujols in the 10th.
LOB_Los Angeles 3, Colorado 11. 2B_Muncy (25), Blackmon (25), Cron 2 (26), McMahon (28), Díaz (17). RBIs_Urías (9), Betts (55), Muncy (87), Smith (73), Pujols (38), Blackmon (77), Cron 2 (85), Díaz (41). SF_Smith.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 1 (Seager); Colorado 7 (Díaz, Hampson, McMahon, Blackmon 3, Welker). RISP_Los Angeles 3 for 6; Colorado 4 for 20.
Runners moved up_J.Turner, Rodgers, Story, Díaz. LIDP_Betts.
DP_Colorado 1 (Rodgers, Cron, Rodgers).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Urías
|6
|7
|4
|4
|0
|5
|73
|3.10
|Kelly
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|23
|2.95
|Treinen
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|20
|1.98
|Jansen, W, 3-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|20
|2.40
|Graterol, H, 4
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|9
|3.64
|Vesia, S, 1-2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|2.45
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Senzatela
|6
|7
|4
|4
|0
|3
|88
|4.14
|Stephenson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|3.48
|Kinley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|4.66
|Estévez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|4.26
|Chacín, L, 3-2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|10
|4.32
Inherited runners-scored_Treinen 3-0, Vesia 2-0. WP_Jansen.
Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Jansen Visconti.
T_3:30. A_23,869 (50,445).