Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3659507
Betts cf501102.275
Seager ss400000.282
T.Turner 2b412000.318
Muncy 1b411101.252
J.Turner 3b400001.276
Smith c300101.268
Lux lf422000.243
Raley rf411002.175
Urías p201100.200
a-Beaty ph100000.260
Kelly p000000.000
Treinen p000000---
Jansen p000000.000
e-Pujols ph101100.261
1-Gonsolin pr000000.133
Graterol p000000.000
Vesia p000000.000

ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals39494511
Hampson cf511002.242
Rodgers 2b511000.287
Story ss300020.247
Blackmon rf511103.266
Cron 1b513201.271
Díaz c501101.236
McMahon 3b401011.256
Vilade lf200001.000
b-Tapia ph000010.276
Kinley p000000---
d-Daza ph100001.282
Estévez p000000---
Chacín p000000.000
f-Ruiz ph000000.207
g-Welker ph100000.174
Senzatela p200001.053
Stephenson p000000---
c-Hilliard ph-lf101010.201

Los Angeles0000220001_590
Colorado0002020000_490

a-grounded out for Urías in the 7th. b-walked for Vilade in the 7th. c-singled for Stephenson in the 7th. d-struck out for Kinley in the 8th. e-singled for Jansen in the 10th. f- for Chacín in the 10th. g-flied out for Ruiz in the 10th.

1-ran for Pujols in the 10th.

LOB_Los Angeles 3, Colorado 11. 2B_Muncy (25), Blackmon (25), Cron 2 (26), McMahon (28), Díaz (17). RBIs_Urías (9), Betts (55), Muncy (87), Smith (73), Pujols (38), Blackmon (77), Cron 2 (85), Díaz (41). SF_Smith.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 1 (Seager); Colorado 7 (Díaz, Hampson, McMahon, Blackmon 3, Welker). RISP_Los Angeles 3 for 6; Colorado 4 for 20.

Runners moved up_J.Turner, Rodgers, Story, Díaz. LIDP_Betts.

DP_Colorado 1 (Rodgers, Cron, Rodgers).

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Urías674405733.10
Kelly2-310021232.95
Treinen11-310003201.98
Jansen, W, 3-4100021202.40
Graterol, H, 42-30001193.64
Vesia, S, 1-21-30000052.45
ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Senzatela674403884.14
Stephenson10000293.48
Kinley10000194.66
Estévez110000134.26
Chacín, L, 3-2111001104.32

Inherited runners-scored_Treinen 3-0, Vesia 2-0. WP_Jansen.

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_3:30. A_23,869 (50,445).

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you