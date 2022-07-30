Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals36510577
Betts rf301020.270
T.Turner ss511000.311
Freeman 1b410010.319
Smith c312210.262
Lamb dh402010.241
Lux 2b300110.303
Muncy 3b401013.160
Bellinger cf511002.205
Thompson lf512202.268

ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3247417
Blackmon dh400000.271
Bryant lf412000.312
Cron 1b400002.280
Rodgers 2b411001.273
Iglesias ss312011.303
Grichuk cf412300.252
McMahon 3b300101.234
Joe rf300001.252
Serven c300001.224

Los Angeles221000000_5101
Colorado020000002_471

E_T.Turner (9), Cron (5). LOB_Los Angeles 13, Colorado 3. 2B_Bellinger (16), Lamb (4), Iglesias (22). 3B_Betts (1), Grichuk (1). HR_Smith (15), off Kuhl; Thompson (4), off Kuhl. RBIs_Smith 2 (52), Thompson 2 (19), Lux (30), Grichuk 3 (46), McMahon (43). SB_Freeman (9). SF_Lux, McMahon.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 7 (Thompson 2, T.Turner 2, Lux 3); Colorado 1 (McMahon). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 12; Colorado 2 for 3.

Runners moved up_Thompson. GIDP_Lamb, Rodgers, Grichuk.

DP_Los Angeles 2 (T.Turner, Lux, Freeman; Lux, T.Turner, Freeman); Colorado 1 (Rodgers, McMahon, Cron).

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Urías, W, 10-6742204892.71
Phillips, H, 12100002181.58
Kimbrel, S, 18-21132211294.37
ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kuhl, L, 6-632-365543904.78
Feltner31-330022565.59
Stephenson11000054.89
Estévez100012184.67

Inherited runners-scored_Feltner 3-0. HBP_Kuhl (Smith). WP_Feltner.

Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_3:12. A_41,656 (50,445).

