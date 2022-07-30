|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|5
|10
|5
|7
|7
|Betts rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.270
|T.Turner ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.311
|Freeman 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.319
|Smith c
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.262
|Lamb dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.241
|Lux 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.303
|Muncy 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|.160
|Bellinger cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.205
|Thompson lf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.268
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|4
|7
|4
|1
|7
|Blackmon dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Bryant lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.312
|Cron 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.280
|Rodgers 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Iglesias ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.303
|Grichuk cf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.252
|McMahon 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.234
|Joe rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Serven c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Los Angeles
|221
|000
|000_5
|10
|1
|Colorado
|020
|000
|002_4
|7
|1
E_T.Turner (9), Cron (5). LOB_Los Angeles 13, Colorado 3. 2B_Bellinger (16), Lamb (4), Iglesias (22). 3B_Betts (1), Grichuk (1). HR_Smith (15), off Kuhl; Thompson (4), off Kuhl. RBIs_Smith 2 (52), Thompson 2 (19), Lux (30), Grichuk 3 (46), McMahon (43). SB_Freeman (9). SF_Lux, McMahon.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 7 (Thompson 2, T.Turner 2, Lux 3); Colorado 1 (McMahon). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 12; Colorado 2 for 3.
Runners moved up_Thompson. GIDP_Lamb, Rodgers, Grichuk.
DP_Los Angeles 2 (T.Turner, Lux, Freeman; Lux, T.Turner, Freeman); Colorado 1 (Rodgers, McMahon, Cron).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Urías, W, 10-6
|7
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|89
|2.71
|Phillips, H, 12
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|1.58
|Kimbrel, S, 18-21
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|29
|4.37
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kuhl, L, 6-6
|3
|2-3
|6
|5
|5
|4
|3
|90
|4.78
|Feltner
|3
|1-3
|3
|0
|0
|2
|2
|56
|5.59
|Stephenson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|4.89
|Estévez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|18
|4.67
Inherited runners-scored_Feltner 3-0. HBP_Kuhl (Smith). WP_Feltner.
Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Andy Fletcher.
T_3:12. A_41,656 (50,445).
